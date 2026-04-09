Georgia hiring Miami (Ohio) director of scouting Lynn Davenport

Georgia has added a new piece to the scouting department. Miami (Ohio) Director of Scouting Lynn Davenport has been hired by Georgia as the Bulldogs’ Director of College Scouting. Davenport has been in his role as Miami’s Director of Scouting since April of 2025.

The role Davenport takes in Athens could look a lot like the Director of Pro Scouting positions that exist in the NFL.

The hire was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Davenport was previously an intern for the Buffalo Bills and spent time at the University of Cincinnati as well. He is a Cincinnati alum.