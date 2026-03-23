Georgia infielder Tre Phelps will return to lineup this week

Georgia baseball had an anxious moment on Sunday in the midst of an 18-5 loss to Texas A&M in College Station. Star third baseman Tre Phelps came up with a bit of a hitch during Sunday’s loss.

Phelps will be fine. The injury has been described as a right hamstring cramp and his departure from Sunday’s game was categorized as ‘precautionary’. Phelps is expected to return to the lineup this week, according to a statement provided by Georgia sports communications on Monday.

Phelps has been a key piece of the Bulldogs’ lineup in the first 25 games of the 2026 season. He began the season on a 28-game hitting streak that combined the end of last season with the start of this one.

Phelps is hitting .396 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, and a team-leading .521 on-base percentage. He returned to Georgia in the offseason with the hopes of helping Georgia reach Omaha and the College World Series.

Tre Phelps remained in Athens to help Georgia to Omaha

Phelps wrestled with a potential entry into the MLB Amateur Draft. He ultimately decided against it to return to Athens to become a more complete player and get some game action at his natural position, third base.

“I’ll say I was just emotional after the way we kind of went out last year,” Phelps said back on Feb. 3. “I think I know we were a much better team than we showed in the postseason. Being able to have that second chance and come back as a junior was definitely something I was never going to get again. To have that chance and be in a position with a different group of guys who want to go past where we went last year has definitely been special already.”

Georgia came in at No. 7 in the latest D1 Baseball Rankings on Monday. The Bulldogs get back on the Foley Field turf on Tuesday to host Kennesaw State in Athens. The Bulldogs bested Kennessaw State back on March 11-1 in Kennessaw.