Georgia lands Long Beach State transfer pitcher Luke Howe

Georgia is already adding to the 2027 roster as it prepares to try to win the 2026 national championship. The Bulldogs have landed their first transfer commitment of this offseason.

Reports have come out that Long Beach State right-handed pitcher Luke Howe has committed to Georgia on Wednesday night.

Howe was the Big West Conference freshman of the year in 2026. He is originally from Woodland Hills, California, where he was a star at El Camino Real Charter.

Howe mostly worked as a starting pitcher. He threw 85.2 innings in 2026. He earned a 5-4 record, allowed 99 hits, struck out 67 batters, walked 21 batters, and carried an earned run average of 5.04 for the season.

Howe joins a staff in Athens likely set to lose a few key pieces. Georgia has two seniors, Caden Aoki and Matt Scott, who will be done whenever the 2026 season ends. Georgia also has draft-eligible juniors Joey Volchko and Dylan Vigue who have anchored the weekend rotation all season.

It is unknown about their long-term status. The MLB Amateur Draft takes place on July 11.

This is likely the first of many moves to come in short order. The transfer portal has been open for 11 days in the middle of college baseball’s postseason. Wes Johnson spoke to the adjustment that it is to try and keep an eye on today while preparing for tomorrow.

“We got walked off last year on a Sunday against Oklahoma State,” Johnson said on Monday. “The portal opens Monday, and there was no time. I mean, we’re in there, and you just have to navigate it…It’ll just be, as I say, we’ll consume a lot of Red Bull. I don’t eat the sour power, but we got a couple of coaches who do. So there’ll be a lot of sugar and caffeine consumed during that month.”

The Bulldogs head to Omaha for the College World Series this weekend. Georgia will face Texas on Saturday night at 8 p.m.