Georgia lands Maryland transfer pitcher Cristofer Cespedes

Georgia has added another pitcher to the fold in the transfer portal on Thursday evening, according to Aroundthehorn. The Diamond Dawgs picked up a commitment from former Maryland pitcher Cristopher Cespedes on Thursday.

The Bulldogs also landed Long Beach State pitcher Luke Howe on Wednesday evening. Cespedes appeared in 21 games in 2026.

He started three games. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound right-hander is a Haverstraw, New York native. Cespedes finished with a 4-2 record, two saves, a 4.18 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched.

Cespedes joins a Georgia pitching staff that could look different than the one currently in Omaha looking to win the College World Series.

Georgia will see Matt Scott, Caden Aoki, Grant Edwards, Thomas Ellisen, Teddy Brennan and Andrew Behnke run out of eligibility this offseason.

The Bulldogs have not been able to announce their intentions for next season as they have spent the two weeks the transfer portal has been open playing in a regional and a super regional.

“We got walked off last year on a Sunday against Oklahoma State,” Johnson said on Monday. “The portal opens Monday, and there was no time. I mean, we’re in there, and you just have to navigate it…It’ll just be, as I say, we’ll consume a lot of Red Bull. I don’t eat the sour power, but we got a couple of coaches who do. So there’ll be a lot of sugar and caffeine consumed during that month.”

Georgia will face Texas on Saturday night in the first game of the College World Series.