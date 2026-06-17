Georgia lays foundation with 2028 WR Jordan Gorham after offer

Saint Stephen (S.C.) IMG Academy 2028 wide receiver Jordan Gorham is beginning his connection with Georgia this summer.

Gorham made his way to Athens this week for a camp workout with Georgia. He left Athens with an offer and his name on Georgia’s recruiting board for the junior class.

IMG Academy has had a long list of Georgia targets and commits in recent memory. IMG Academy quarterback Jayden Wade is one of the only two commits Georgia has in the 2028 class at the moment. Gorham is in his first year in Bradenton, but Georgia is now squarely on his radar after the offer. The experience of adding Georgia to his offer sheet and doing it at the camp was a major confidence boost for Gorham.

“It means a lot for them to offer me at this point in the process, just knowing that they believe in me,” Gorham told DawgsHQ. “It meant a lot earning it at a camp because it shows that I did a lot of good things at camp for them to offer me.”

In his time working with the coaches during the camp, Gorham could tell a lot about Georgia’s culture. There were a few things that stood out immediately.

“What interests me with them is they are very detailed oriented and it shows on the field,” Gorham said.

How will Georgia stack up for Jordan Gorham’s contenders moving forward?

Gorham expects Georgia to be a major player in his recruitment moving forward. Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors in-state South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have a 45.6 percent chance of landing the IMG Academy star, according to RPM. Gorham plans on taking a full look at Georgia in the fall and beyond.

“Georgia will have a big role in my recruitment,” Gorham said. “I really like the staff, and I feel like this relationship will grow as they continue to recruit me.”