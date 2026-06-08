Georgia, Nebraska coaches told to not schedule Texas Tech following Brendan Sorsby eligibility ruling

Coaches at Georgia and Nebraska have been told not to schedule Texas Tech moving forward, according to Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger. This comes after Monday’s decision from a judge to rule Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby eligible.

Football is not the only sport involved in this, from Georgia and Nebraska’s standpoint. They do not want to see Texas Tech in any sport. Dellenger obtained the memo sent out by the respective athletic departments.

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“Based on recent developments, Georgia Athletics will not schedule future contests against Texas Tech until further notice,” Georgia’s message said.

“Please review your sport’s current schedules and future scheduling plans. If you have any contests currently scheduled against Texas Tech, or are actively engaged in scheduling discussions with Texas Tech, please notify your sport administrator as soon as possible so we can evaluate the situation and determine next steps.

“Effective immediately, no new contests should be scheduled against Texas Tech without prior approval from the Athletics Department.”

The one from Nebraska was a little more brief. It read, “I want to reach out to let you know we will not schedule any contests vs. Texas Tech in any sport. If you currently have a future contest already scheduled, please connect with (Nebraska athletic director) Troy (Dannen) immediately.”

There was no agreement for Texas Tech to play either Georgia or Nebraska in the future on the football field. However, Joey McGuire recently teased the Red Raiders scheduling a home-and-home series with a blue-blood program. To an extent, both of these schools fit into that mold.

But as mentioned, this goes a whole lot further than football. Olympic sports will be affected as well, having to cross off at least one more opponent. If there are any games vs. Texas Tech already finalized, no indication in either statement about what would happen to them.

All of this stems from Sorsby being ruled eligible for the 2026 season. He sued the NCAA for an opportunity to suit up for Texas Tech. This came after allegations of gambling, in which Sorsby reportedly placed thousands of bets. Some of which were on the Indiana Hoosiers, the team Sorsby played for. This all came to light after he entered a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction in April.

Texas Tech will have to play two games without Sorbsy due to suspension — the opening games vs. Abilene Christian and Oregon State. Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., all of a sudden, becomes a major moment in college football. Sorsby makes his ’26 debut, doing so in a Big 12 game vs. the Houston Cougars.