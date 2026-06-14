Georgia opens College World Series with statement win over Texas

Georgia put on a show to open its stay in Omaha for the College World Series. The Bulldogs earned a 7-1 win over Texas to move over to the winner’s bracket on Saturday night.

Georgia set the tone from the start after a 36-minute weather delay slowed the proceedings on Saturday night. The stars shone brightly offensively, and the Bulldogs’ ace carried the load on the mound.

Texas aided Georgia’s big inning right out of the gate. Georgia took advantage of the Longhorns’ mistakes. Rylan Lujo ignited the Georgia offense with a two-run home run. It was initially ruled a double, but after a review, the replay showed that Lujo’s shot hit the foul pole in left field.

The Longhorns then made a few blunders. Texas catcher Carson Tinney overthrew the first baseman after Michael O’Shaughnessy struck out.

The inning continued. Kenny Ishikawa singled. Brennan Hudson was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch helped Kolby Branch reach and scored two more runs for Georgia.

That was the extent of the Georgia offense for the next six innings. Lujo made his presence felt once again with an RBI double to drive in Tre Phelps, who reached on an error by Texas’ third baseman. Phelps then advanced on a wild pitch before Lujo drove him in.

Georgia’s ace sets the tone for pitching staff

Wes Johnson sent Joey Volchko to the mound on Saturday. Volchko pitched like an ace. He went all nine innings, struck out 15, allowed four hits, walked one and allowed one unearned run.

The performance was similar to the two prior performances so far in the NCAA Tournament in the way they began. Volchko went six innings, didn’t allow a hit and struck out 10 before the rain came and wiped out the end of the opener of the Athens Regional.

Volchko began his appearance against Mississippi State with a strong first inning before a six-run second inning. He was able to right the ship and go five innings for the Bulldogs.

Volchko gave the Georgia bullpen the night off on Saturday night in a dominant performance that has set the Bulldogs up to have a full arsenal of fresh arms going into the next phase of the College World Series.

What’s Next?

Georgia will continue to march through the SEC side of the College World Series bracket. The Bulldogs will draw Oklahoma on Monday night. The Sooners beat Alabama 9-0 on Saturday afternoon to grab a spot in the winner’s bracket.

Texas will face Alabama in an elimination game on Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Georgia did not play against Oklahoma in 2026 during the regular season. The Bulldogs did face the Sooners in Athens last year. Georgia won two out of three in Athens.

Oklahoma features Kyle Branch, the younger brother of Georgia’s shortstop, Branch. The two met in Athens last year, and the younger Branch brother is in his sophomore season of college baseball.

“Kyle’s done an amazing job, and you don’t think about that as kids,” Branch told reporters after Georgia’s win over Mississippi State last Sunday. “I mean, you kind of just play around in the backyard and think about it, but you don’t really think it can happen, and then you get into it, and you’re like, man, we’re pretty good, we can do it. We’ll accomplish it, and we’ll be pulling for Kyle and the Sooners, so to hopefully see them in Omaha, that would be a dream come true for my family.”