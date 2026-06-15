Georgia rises up the recruiting rankings after pair of flips

Georgia has made a move up the board in the 2027 Football Team Recruiting Rankings. Kirby Smart and staff have flipped two four-star targets from Florida and Penn State, respectively.

On Saturday, four-star Kennedee Jackson flipped his pledge from Florida to Georgia. Jackson had only been committed to the Gators for around two weeks. Georgia got him on campus for an official visit on May 5. The Bulldogs held onto that momentum over the next week and change and snapped up a top 100 overall prospect in the class.

Today, Georgia added four-star wide receiver Jamir Dean after his flip from Penn State. Dean was committed to Penn State for five days before James Coley and the Bulldogs came knocking. It took an official visit to both and some time, but Georgia pulled the talented playmaker from the Nittany Lions.

The result has been a bit of a jump for the Bulldogs in the recruiting class rankings. Georgia went into the weekend with the No. 17-ranked class.

After the two flips, Georgia now sits in the 13th-ranked class. Smart and the staff in Athens has hosted two weekends of official visits and are starting to see the results of that work over the last two weekends. There could be more on the horizon for the Bulldogs.

RPM Predictions have gone in for four-star Adryan Cole and Marcellus Young-Casario in recent days. Both players were on campus for official visits this weekend.

Cole caught up with DawgsHQ earlier today.

Read his reaction here: https://www.on3.com/teams/georgia-bulldogs/news/4-star-adryan-cole-hears-strong-message-at-georgia-they-want-me/