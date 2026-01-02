Georgia safety Jaden Harris, LB Kris Jones enter NCAA transfer portal
Georgia safety Jaden Harris and linebacker Kris Jones have entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Harris is a former Miami transfer and Jones is a former four-star recruit.
Harris appeared in nine games at Georgia this season after coming in from Miami. He had six total tackles following a breakout year with the Hurricanes in 2024. He had 40 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, as well as an interception in his final season with the program before making his way to Athens.
Top 10
- 1New
Cam Coleman
Suitors lining up
- 2
Transfer Portal
Day 1 intel
- 3Hot
Predicting Transfer Commits
Where top transfers will go
- 4
Top transfer safety
SEC battle brewing
- 5Trending
Lane Kiffin
Massive bonus for Ole Miss win
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Jones, meanwhile, totaled seven tackles in 2025 after enrolling at Georgia in 2024. He preserved a redshirt as a true freshman.
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.
This story will be updated.