Georgia safety Jaden Harris and linebacker Kris Jones have entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Harris is a former Miami transfer and Jones is a former four-star recruit.

Harris appeared in nine games at Georgia this season after coming in from Miami. He had six total tackles following a breakout year with the Hurricanes in 2024. He had 40 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, as well as an interception in his final season with the program before making his way to Athens.

Jones, meanwhile, totaled seven tackles in 2025 after enrolling at Georgia in 2024. He preserved a redshirt as a true freshman.

