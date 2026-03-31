Georgia standout center Somto Cyril plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia will be looking to replace one of its top players from this past season, as sophomore center Somto Cyril plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens April 7, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Nigeria native spent two seasons with the program after finishing his high school career with Atlanta’s Overtime Elite. As a sophomore, he started 32 of the team’s 33 games and was one of the country’s premier shot blockers and offensive rebounders.

Cyril averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest, shooting 76% from the field and 58% from the free throw line. He also finished second in the SEC in total blocks (74), was named to the All-Defense Team, and also led the league in block percentage (10.6%).

But after a season in which the Bulldogs finished 22-11 and made the NCAA Tournament before being blown out by No. 9 seed Saint Louis, Cyril is now looking for a new home. Earlier this week, junior forward Dylan James also announced his intentions to enter the portal.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pounder played three seasons for Mike White and Co., primarily as a reserve. He averaged a career-high 4.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this year. As for Cyril, he’s expected to be one of the most coveted big men in the country once the portal opens — carrying two years of eligibility with him.

Cyril the latest defection from Bulldogs’ program

He played just a total of 12 minutes in the team’s final game of the season, but had a few breakout performances in SEC play prior to that. Arguably his best game of the year came in January against Auburn, where he finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six blocks while hitting 6-for-6 from the field.

Cyril shot 100% from the field in 12 different contests and scored in double figures on 15 separate occasions. He did, however, battle significant foul trouble with three-plus fouls in 19 of the team’s 33 games.

He also becomes the second big exit from the program in as many days, following star guard Jeremiah Wilkinson announcing his intentions to enter the portal on Monday. The Powder Springs (Ga.) native averaged 17.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 41% from the field and 35.7% from three.

Junior forward Dylan James, a key reserve and former top-100 recruit, also made public his decision to enter the portal last week. With those three departures, Georgia will be replacing three of its top nine rotation players from this year’s NCAA Tournament team.