Georgia State transfer QB TJ Finley signs with Incarnate Word
TJ Finley is on the move again as he prepares to return for his seventh year of college football in 2026. The transfer quarterback, who most recently played at Georgia State, has signed with Incarnate Word according to On3’s Pete Nakos.
This will be the sixth team that Finley has played for since he began his career at LSU in 2020. He also played at Auburn, Texas State and Western Kentucky prior to joining Georgia State ahead of the 2025 season.
Finley played in seven games this past season with the Panthers and finished with numbers of 1,244 yards passing and six touchdowns to seven interceptions. He was limited due to a shoulder injury for a good portion of the year and will hope that this last stop can be his best.
So far, Finley’s best statistical season came in 2023 when he played at Texas State. He ended that year with 3,439 yards and 24 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions while also adding five rushing touchdowns.
This story will be updated.