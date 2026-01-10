According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have landed a commitment from former Alabama EDGE Noah Carter out of the NCAA transfer portal. Carter is the latest get for head coach Brent Key in what’s turning into a nice portal class in Atlanta. Defensive line has become a focus for Georgia Tech, now adding somebody who projects to be a solid pass rusher.

Carter played in 11 games this past season for Alabama, mainly in a reserve role. He recorded nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for a loss. Two quarterback hurries are on the stat sheet, both coming in big-time games for the Crimson Tide. One was in the rivalry game vs. Tennessee in October, followed by Alabama‘s College Football Playoff matchup against Oklahoma.

Plenty of eligibility remains thanks to Carter’s true freshman campaign. Only three appearances meant the opportunity to take a redshirt was taken. Now, Carter can spend three more years in college football. He will be with Georgia Tech for at least the 2026 season, looking to unlock some potential.

Carter played high school football at Peoria (AZ) Centennial, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 84 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

There is still a ton of hope for what Carter could produce with the Yellow Jackets. Carter remained a four-star prospect per the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He slotted in as the No. 112 overall player to enter this cycle and 12th when just looking at EDGE players.

“I just love the way he goes out there,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said of Carter before the 2025 season began. “There’s a business mentality, a business-like mentality about him. And then just the production too. Physically, he’s just taken those next steps. And you can see it. His production. He’s in the right spot.

“He’s able to hold his own against matchups when physicality has to take place. He’s worked hard in the offseason to really get his body build up. Ballou and his staff have done a great job. I think Noah’s a guy that absorbed all that, taken all that in and took advantage of it. “

