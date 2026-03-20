Georgia Tech is set to hire Troy’s Scott Cross as its next head coach, sources tell On3. Cross comes in after two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances with the Trojans and succeeds Damon Stoudamire, who was fired earlier this month.

Cross is coming off back-to-back regular season and conference tournament Sun Belt titles. He’s compiled a 125–98 overall record, with five consecutive 20-plus win seasons.

Cross was hired at Troy in March 2019, when he was an assistant at TCU under Jamie Dixon. He was previously the UT-Arlington head coach for 12 years, leading the Mavericks to the 2008 NCAA tournament.

Cross also led UT-Arlington to a pair of NIT appearances. He earned Sun Belt Conference coach of the year honors in 2017, leading the program to a record 27 wins and the first conference regular-season title.

Georgia Tech hasn’t reached the NCAA tournament in consecutive seasons since 2004 and 2005. The Yellow Jackets failed to make the Big Dance under Stoudamire, winning just two games in the ACC this season. The last tournament appearance came in 2021 under former head coach Josh Pastner; before that, it was 2010.

Sources have told On3 that the Yellow Jackets have committed to funding NIL at a higher level to field a competitive roster.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.