Former Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo has committed to Pitt out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He averaged 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past season for the Yellow Jackets.

Ndongo spent three seasons at Georgia Tech, appearing in 90 games over that stretch and starting them all. His career averages total 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

This past season was highlighted during a standout performance in a 91-75 loss to No. 16 North Carolina on Jan. 31. He finished the game having scored 27 points and grabbing eight rebounds. He also

He’ll have one season left to play for the Panthers and will join Jeff Capel’s staff for his ninth season with the program. Pitt finished this past season with a 13-20 record which ended in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

This came after three straight winning seasons for the Panthers. Now, Pitt has reloaded with a new paint presence in the 6-foot-9 incoming senior from Senegal.

Ndongo’s decision to enter the portal came after Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire and the program parted ways after the Yellow Jackets failed to make the ACC Tournament. Across three seasons, Stoudamire led the program to a 42-55 (19-39) record with no NCAA Tournament appearances with Ndongo appearing on all three of those rosters.

His decision to enter the portal came just over a week before it officially opened on April 7. With his intentions to move on clear, Pitt has now scooped him up in the hopes of him continuing his scoring and rebounding prowess with the Panthers.

The NCAA transfer portal will officially close on April 22. Thousands of student-athletes have poured into the portal since it opened all looking for a new college basketball home. Ndongo is the latest to make his pledge to a new school.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.