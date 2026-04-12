Somto Cyril has found his next destination. After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this offseason, the former Georgia center has committed to Miami, giving the Hurricanes a major addition in the frontcourt.

Cyril was one of the most sought-after big men in the portal after a breakout sophomore campaign with the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Nigeria native started 32 of 33 games and established himself as one of the premier defensive anchors in the SEC.

He averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 76% from the field. His impact defensively stood out even more. Cyril finished second in the SEC in total blocks (74), led the conference in block percentage (10.6%) and earned All-Defense Team honors.

Meanwhile, he was a difference-maker in the paint. Cyril’s ability to protect the rim and dominate the glass made him a consistent presence for Georgia, particularly during SEC play. One of his most impressive performances came against Auburn, when he posted 15 points, six rebounds and six blocks while shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the field.

That level of efficiency became a trend. Cyril shot 100% from the field in 12 different games and reached double figures in scoring 15 times throughout the season.

There were, however, areas for growth. Foul trouble proved to be a recurring issue, as he picked up three or more fouls in 19 of Georgia’s 33 games. That limited his ability to stay on the floor at times, including in the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament loss.

Still, his upside was undeniable, and Miami moved quickly to secure it. For the Hurricanes, this is a significant addition as they look to bolster their frontcourt. Cyril’s rim protection and interior scoring should translate immediately, giving Miami a true anchor in the paint.

His commitment also comes amid significant roster turnover at Georgia. Cyril is one of multiple departures from the program, joining players like Jeremiah Wilkinson and Dylan James as the Bulldogs reshape their roster following a 22-11 season and NCAA Tournament appearance.

Now, Cyril gets a fresh start in Coral Gables with two years of eligibility remaining. In today’s portal-driven era, impact big men are among the most valuable commodities, and Miami may have landed one of the best available. If Cyril can continue developing while staying on the floor, he has the tools to become one of the most impactful centers in his new conference.