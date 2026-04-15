Georgia transfer point guard Jeremiah Wilkinson has committed to Arkansas, On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed. He averaged more than 17 points per game last season.

Wilkinson is coming off a huge year at UGA after starting his career at Cal. Across 31 games, including 21 starts, he put up 17.4 points per game to go with 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He also shot 41% from the field, including 35.7% from three-point territory.

During his freshman season at Cal in 2024-25, Wilkinson had strong numbers while starting 14 out of 32 games played. He averaged 15.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game with the Golden Bears.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

This story will be updated.