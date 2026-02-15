Georgia upsets No. 5 Vanderbilt, hands Commodores third loss of the season

Coming off consecutive wins against top 10 opponents, No. 5 Vanderbilt found itself in a dog fight against Georgia in Athens on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs would hold on after a back-and-forth final quarter to win 76-74.

Vanderbilt had an opportunity to win or tie the game at the buzzer, but the Commodores weren’t able to cash in on their last shot. In the end, Vanderbilt’s Sacha Washington couldn’t find the bottom of the net on a floater that would have sent the game into overtime.

The Dawgs hang on to upset No. 5 Vandy 😤 pic.twitter.com/RAFkNvrJYk — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 15, 2026

The Bulldogs would re-take the lead with 50 seconds left in regulation after Trinity Thompson cashed in on a mid-range jump shot. They forced a turnover on the ensuing possession, which led to Dani Carnegie splitting a pair of free throws to give Georgia a two-point edge. In the end, that’s all they would need to pull off the upset.

Carnegie scored 29 points during the upset win. She cashed in on 5-8 3-point attempts to go with eight rebounds and three assists.

The victory improves Georgia’s record to 20-6 on the season, including a 6-6 record against the SEC. Meanwhile, the Commodores fall to 10-3 against conference opponents. The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Vanderbilt that included three-straight wins over ranked opponents — No. 16 Kentucky, No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 4 Texas.