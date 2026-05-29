Georgia vs. Long Island weather delay: When Athens Regional game will resume

In the bottom of the sixth inning Friday, Georgia vs. Long Island entered a weather delay. Heavy rains entered the area, forcing the stoppage during the Athens Regional.

It was all Bulldogs in the NCAA baseball tournament matchup as UGA took a 15-1 lead over LIU. The Bulldogs had two big innings prior to the delay, putting up six runs in the third inning and five more in the third to take total control.

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It’s unclear when the game will resume. Georgia announced via social media more updates will come when they are available.

UGA broke the game open in the fourth inning with a six-run outburst, capped by a two-run home run from Jack Arcamone. Kenny Ishikawa got things started with an RBI single, which scored two more runs on an error. Ryan Wynn then added an RBI single of his own before Arcamone’s homer to right-center.

After Wynn’s two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth, Georgia’s bats broke out again. Ryan Black, Daniel Jackson and Brennan Hudson each hit home runs while Kolby Branch had an RBI single to make it a 13-0 Bulldogs lead. LIU then got a run back in the sixth on a passed ball before Rylan Lujo hit a two-run homer to extend Georgia’s lead to 15-1. That’s when the rain delay started.

Entering Friday’s opener, Georgia coach Wes Johnson made it clear he wasn’t taking Long Island lightly. He recalled the Sharks’ close matchup against North Carolina in 2024 when the Tar Heels needed six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to get the victory.

“Long Island, that’s a really good program,” Johnson said. “I think it was a couple of years ago, maybe two years ago, they took North Carolina to the brink and were leading that game until late. I think North Carolina actually walked them off with a grand slam to win that game, if I remember correctly.

“So good quality club, they’re not going to be intimidated. Coming in here, offensively, they can hit a little bit. They really run. I think they’ve got 139 stolen bases. And then obviously, they got guys who throw strikes and attack strike zones.”

Georgia vs. Long Island is the second game of the Athens Regional. Earlier Friday, Liberty took down Boston College to advance in the winners bracket.