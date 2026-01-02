Georgia vs. Ole Miss live updates: Latest score, highlights, analysis for Sugar Bowl

The final College Football Playoff quarterfinal awaits Thursday night in New Orleans. That’s where Georgia will take on Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

It’s a rematch of the regular-season game, which saw the Bulldogs take down the Rebels in a 43-35 shootout at Sanford Stadium. Of course, Ole Miss has a new look with Pete Golding at head coach after he picked up his first victory at the helm when the Rebels knocked off Tulane in the first round of the CFP. Thursday’s game will mark Georgia’s first of the postseason after securing a bye.

On3 is tracking the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Ole Miss with live updates, analysis and instant reaction. Follow along throughout the College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup.

By: Nick Schultz Ole Miss jumps back out in front Facing 3rd and Goal, Trinidad Chambliss hit Luke Hasz on a roll-out for a touchdown. That put Ole Miss back on top 12-7 after the ensuing two-point conversion failed. TRINIDAD pic.twitter.com/t4Sa8YNTbc — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 2, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Raylen Wilson injury update Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson headed back to the locker room at one point in the first half, per the ESPN broadcast. He later returned to the sideline as cameras showed him on the exercise cycle.

By: Nick Schultz Gunner Stockton does it himself, gives Georgia lead Gunner Stockton took matters into his own hands to get Georgia on the board in the second quarter. He faked the pass on an RPO and ran it in 12 yards for the touchdown, putting the Bulldogs ahead 7-6. What a play Gunner Stockton! pic.twitter.com/ZkyKW4ntqy — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 2, 2026

By: Nick Schultz End 1Q: Ole Miss 6, Georgia 0 Through one quarter at the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss maintained a 6-0 lead over Georgia. The Rebels totaled 114 yards of offense with a balanced attack while the Bulldogs had 75 total yards. UGA will face 2nd and 4 to start the second quarter.

By: Nick Schultz 1Q: Ole Miss 6, Georgia 0 Once again, Lucas Carneiro made a long field goal and set a new career-high in the process. He made a 56-yarder with room to spare to extend the Ole Miss lead to 6-0 with 2:13 left in the first quarter. Jk… THIS is the longest field goal in Sugar Bowl history 🫨



Carneiro knocks it through from 56 yards out#CFBPlayoff x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/AszB8TZK3M — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 2, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Ole Miss strikes first with long FG With 5:47 to go in the first quarter, Ole Miss got on the board first against Georgia. Lucas Carneiro drilled a 55-yard field goal – a new career-high – to put the Rebels on top, 3-0, in the Sugar Bowl. LUCAS CARNEIRO 55-YARD FIELD GOAL💪



This marks the longest field goal in Sugar Bowl History 👀



📺 ESPN#CFBPlayoff x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/6Fd5Do8UvI — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 2, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Coin toss Georgia won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Ole Miss will receive the opening kickoff to start the Sugar Bowl.

By: Nick Schultz Injury updates Georgia will be without offensive lineman Drew Bobo in the Sugar bowl, according to the College Football Playoff availability report. Ole Miss listed three players as out, but it’s an otherwise clean injury report. Read the full College Football Playoff availability report.

By: Nick Schultz Pregame: Georgia vs. Ole Miss Ahead of kickoff, Georgia is a 6-point favorite over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, according to BetMGM. The over-under is also at 53.5. Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Laura Rutledge

