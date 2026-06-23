Get ready for more NBA and NFL teams to start looking for their version of Dusty May

Only seven years have elapsed since the last time Michigan lost a basketball coach to the NBA. It feels more like 70.

John Beilein left the Wolverines in 2019 to take over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a huge mistake. Beilein, whose style was ideally suited for the era of college basketball that ran from the advent of the three-point shot to the advent of NIL and free transfers, wasn’t prepared to run an NBA team. He couldn’t immediately connect with or earn the respect of players with far more agency than the ones he’d coached in college. He didn’t even last one season.

Dusty May likely will find his experience quite different. With the Dallas Mavericks, he’ll coach players who have a similar or larger paycheck than he does — just as Beilein did with the Cavs. The difference? Depending on how much less Michigan paid Yaxel Lendeborg than what Lendeborg claimed Kentucky offered him, May might already have done this.

We absolutely know May has had to piece together lineups and rotations using players acquired through the open market in the most recent offseason. He certainly has had to figure out how to develop instant chemistry between his staff and his players and amongst the players themselves.

It has only been seven years, but the college game has evolved so much so quickly that the best of the new breed of college head coaches might be just as well prepared to succeed in the NBA as longtime NBA assistants. Solving the challenges posed by an era that began five years ago requires a similar skill set to solving the ones NBA coaches and general managers have navigated since Tom Chambers became the first unrestricted free agent in 1988.

So this instance of a national champion coach leaving Michigan for a professional league may look a lot more like the last one. The difference is that when Jim Harbaugh left the Wolverines for the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2023 season, we already knew Harbaugh could be an excellent NFL head coach because we’d already seen him be an excellent NFL head coach. But we may soon see another winning college football coach — just without the previous NFL head-coaching experience — make the leap.

May could be the first of a wave of NIL-era coaches who try to translate the skills they’ve learned managing constantly churning rosters, an ever-evolving pay scale and never-ending free agency to the more traditional professional leagues. Coaches in the NBA and NFL have to deal with variations of that stuff, but it happens in a much more orderly fashion and might actually be easier to manage than what major college football and basketball coaches must manage now.

The coaches who can connect with players who get paid should be capable of success at either level. The skill sets are merging.

We saw Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman explore the possibility of moving to the NFL this offseason. One of the teams he talked to was the Steelers, and the 40-year-old Freeman certainly fits the Steelers’ previous coaching profile more than 62-year-old Mike McCarthy, who took the job. Given Freeman’s recent comments, it’s safe to assume he could be in the NFL right now had he chosen that route.

We just watched Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello leave for the San Francisco Giants. Baseball is a different animal because of the way the sport is structured, but if success in college now draws the eye of teams in that sport, it’s a safe bet the best coaches in college football and basketball are going to be appraised differently going forward.

When it seemed uncertain whether Steve Kerr would return to coach the Golden State Warriors, one of the first names that popped as a potential replacement was Florida’s Todd Golden.

May seems far better suited to succeed in the NBA than any college-only coach who came before him. (Larry Brown was an NBA head coach before he was a college head coach, and he’s a bit of a unicorn anyway.) We’ve seen Beilein and Rick Pitino and John Calipari struggle. Fred Hoiberg, in stints at Iowa State and now Nebraska, has been better at the college level than he was with the Bulls. Billy Donovan was an above-average NBA coach, but he was an exceptional college coach.

Brad Stevens probably has been the best of this group, and he was 36 when he left Butler for the Celtics. He didn’t have decades of philosophy baked in. May, only two months younger than Stevens, was a head coach at Florida Atlantic when earth started shifting thanks to court decisions and state legislatures. The difference between May and many of his counterparts is he got better as the landscape changed.

So pay attention. Those football and basketball coaches who have turned teams quickly and who seem more comfortable navigating in this era than the last are the ones the NFL and NBA teams are watching. Indiana’s Curt Cignetti has said he’s “not an NFL guy,” so the Hoosiers probably are safe. But everyone else with a dynamic coach who commands players’ respect and who knows how to mix homegrown recruits and transfer portal signees and create seemingly instant chemistry should worry.

There are some desperate franchises at the highest level who need someone who can do exactly that. They pay really well, and their leagues have actual rules.

That’s a pretty compelling pitch.