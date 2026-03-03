Get the know a priority Penn State recruit no one is talking about

It’s been nearly three months since Penn State hired Matt Campbell to take over its football program. A lot has changed in that time, including some of the key players to know for this year’s recruiting class.

Tight end is shaping up to be one of the most important positions for the staff to address, with as many as three signees possible if the cards fall correctly. Players like Cooper Terwilliger, Colt Lumpris and others have been discussed regularly, but it’s also becoming clear that Tennessee native Parker Newman is someone Nittany Lion fans need to be following.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Newman held just one Power Four offer prior to the January contact period. Ironically, it was former Penn State tight end coach and letterman Ty Howle who helped kickstart Newman’s surge on Jan. 21 when Virginia Tech became the second Power Four program to offer. Since then, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Texas Tech are just a few of the bigger programs to join the mix.

Penn State was also among that group, offering Newman on Feb. 10. New tight end coach and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser had been in contact with Newman before the offer, but things have rapidly taken off in just the past few weeks

“Man, me and Coach Mouser are really similar,” Newman said. “We have the same taste in music, talk the same, think the same, etc. I really like Coach Mouser. He’s one of a few of what I call ‘my guys.’ He’s awesome, and he’s hilarious, too.”

Newman went on to add, “We text almost daily. 80 percent of the time, it isn’t even football-related, which I really like. Personal relationships are the best, especially with the big decisions I’m going to have to make soon. A personal relationship with a coach is crucial. But the main thing I like about coach is his mindset and attitude about things. He’s my kind of guy and coach.”

Newman doesn’t have any dates set with Penn State yet, but he’s planning to take both an unofficial and official visit with the Nittany Lions. He said he hasn’t done much research on University Park or State College, mainly because he expects these upcoming visits to guide him to where he’s supposed to be.

“I haven’t done much research, but of course, I know about Penn State’s history with tight ends and that is obviously a perk for me,” Newman said. “But for now, I’m just trying to keep my mind clear, so I know what my heart and family want for me.”

Newman also happens to be friends with another Penn State recruit, wide receiver Jamir Dean, who set an official visit with the Nittany Lions last week.

“Me and Jamir are really good friends through AAU basketball,” he said. “We’ve been on the same AAU team the past three years and we talk a lot.”

Newman has yet to be ranked by Rivals, but he’s planning to visit Duke, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Texas Tech either this spring or for official visits at some point. The only unofficial visit he has set currently is to Duke this upcoming weekend to watch its rivalry game against North Carolina on Saturday.

This past season, Newman totaled 78 receptions for 1,059 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also a force at linebacker, finishing with 117 tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups and three sacks.