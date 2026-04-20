Could Florida head coach Todd Golden be targeted by an NBA franchise as its next head coach? So says a pair of NBA insiders for Yahoo! Sports.

According to a report from Kevin O’Connor and Kelly Iko, the Golden State Warriors would target Golden if they were to move on from current head coach Steve Kerr. Those decisions could come sooner than later, too.

“Here’s what I’ve heard, Kelly,” O’Connor said. “If Steve Kerr leaves, the Warriors will pursue Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden, according to my league sources. And within that ESPN story they mentioned they might look at the college ranks. Golden is the coach that they’re targeting, and that’s in part because the Lacob family has a relationship with him.”

Prior to taking the Florida job, Todd Golden spent a few years out on the West coast. He’s already familiar with the territory.

“Golden was the head coach of the San Francisco Dons for three years before he went to Florida and won a national title there,” O’Connor pointed out. “They’ve been together. They’ve had lunches together, those guys know each other, and Golden is a very, very talented young head coach. So I think for the Warriors Golden would be near the top of their list, if not at the top of their list.”

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Todd Golden would leave for the NBA. While former Florida coach Billy Donovan made the jump more than a decade ago, his success at the NBA level has been mixed.

Meanwhile, Golden has proven he has a sustainable program built in Gainesville. Florida just captured back-to-back No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

And there’s a chance Florida could get as many as four of its five starters back going into the 2026-27 season. That’s quite the recipe for continued success.

“The thing is would Golden even want to leave the Gators?” O’Connor wondered. “He has a great situation there in Florida. They’re one year removed from a national title. No guarantee he’d want to go into an uncertain situation with the Golden State Warriors.”

In any case, it’s certainly something to monitor in the coming days. Florida, as noted, is no stranger to having a championship-winning coach bolt for the NBA.

Iko spoke to the chances that Kerr does end up moving on in some form or fashion. He believes it will happen. And that could put the target square on Todd Golden’s back.

“I think the exciting thing if you are the Warriors, finding a new coach can be an exciting time,” Iko said. “Especially when you can put the plans to use of what the future could look like, especially around a young head coach like Golden is and just having that relationship already, the synergy that you want to see between ownership and a head coach. It can be very exciting time when you look at the potential, the future developing with youth, having financial flexibility.

“So I do understand if they’re trying to push Steve out the door by saying, ‘Hey look, I want this done in the next fortnight.’ Like this shouldn’t be a thing that drags on into July, August. You’ve got to make a decision now and that’s going to, in my opinion, ultimately push Steve Kerr out the door.”