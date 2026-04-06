Gonzaga guard Braeden Smith plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Gonzaga guard Braeden Smith plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Smith has one season of eligibility remaining.

Smith played in all 35 of Gonzaga’s games this past season. He averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 17.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot guard shoot 46.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Smith redshirted during the 2024-25 season after transferring to Gonzaga from Colgate. Smith spent two seasons at Colgate, where he amassed 70 appearances, all of which were starts.

In his sophomore season, Smith was named the Patriot League Player of the Year after averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per outing. In his debut campaign, Smith was named a finalist for the National Freshman of the Year award.

Braeden Smith played high school basketball at Seattle Prep (WA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 266 overall player and No. 54 point guard in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Gonzaga finished the 2025-26 season with a 31-4 overall record and a 16-2 mark in conference play. The Bulldogs defeated Kennesaw State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but fell in the Round of 32 against 11-seed Texas. After the loss, Few reflected on the difficulty of Gonzaga’s season coming to an unexpected end.

“We all need time. Look, the suddeness of this tournament, no matter how many years you’ve done it, is just shocking to have to walk in the locker room and address these guys that really, truly, honestly, care about each other and love each other,” Few said. “To stand up there and address ’em and try to have it make sense is hard. So I always try to tell ’em it will make more sense as time passes. Kind of just like everything in life.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.