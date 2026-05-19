Grant Leeth speaks out on Tarleton State wrestling not becoming Division 1 program, inside what's next

Amid expectations Tarleton State wrestling would join a major conference to become a Division 1 program, head coach Grant Leeth released a statement on the matter. The university explained, amid reports and rumors of the situation, that Tarleton State was never offered an invitation to join a major conference, which was revealed to be the Pac-12.

The Pac-12 recently expanded across the board as it rebuilt following conference realignment. That included wrestling, which added Air Force, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State and South Dakota State. At nine members, it also features Cal Poly, Oregon State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Cal State Bakersfield and new member Northern Illinois.

Tarleton State wrestling, an NCWA club team, competed to a great deal of success under Leeth, who was a volunteer head coach. Leeth was an All-American at Missouri during his collegiate career and previously coached as an assistant at Stanford.

But when word got around that Tarleton State administration failed to pick up a phone call regarding invitation to the Pac-12, and that they were going to cut the club team outright, Dr. Diana Ortega, the VP for Student Engagement and Success, released a statement.

That’s when Leeth broke his silence regarding the manner amid two sides saying opposite things. Over the course of the last three years, Leeth maintained the goal was to always go from club to Division 1, becoming the first program to do so in the state of Texas.

“There’s been a lot of noise and rumors circulating today about our program,” Leeth said in a statement, via The Wrestling Room. “I wanted to address it directly and set the record straight. In November 2023 we started with zero wrestlers, no room, and no support structure. In just two years we built a $1.4 million wrestling facility, had over 54 student-athletes commit early on, won NCWA national titles with the women, placed top 3 with the men, competed against D1 programs like Oklahoma, Duke, and SIUE, and brought in record official visits. None of that happens without real belief and investment from this university.

“We will continue to offer our club to individuals that wish to join or stay. I will no longer be a part of the program and am not sure what it will look like, but it will be an option.”

Tarleton State not joining Pac-12 or any conference for wrestling, per administration

Leeth continued to mention the process and momentum for Tarleton State wrestling to join a conference. In the case of the Pac-12, they would’ve been the 10th wrestling member.

“On the conference side: We were in deep conversations with a major conference late last year,” Leeth said. “The coaches voted to bring us in, and there was real momentum. I was led to believe that if we could make a conference happen, we would make the transition. Calls were made to our administration to move things forward, but met with silence. If we are talking semantics, we technically never received an ‘Offer.’

“To every wrestler, parent, recruit, and supporter who has poured heart, time, and money into this: Thank you. I’m proud of what we’ve built together. No animosity from our end. Things change, stuff happens, and you just have to roll with the punches. I appreciate everybody’s enthusiasm and defensive stance for our program. It means the world to me and my athletes. I will leave you with this, I only ever told recruits, parents, donors, and athletes the truth and the information I was given.”

Tarleton State wrestling never received an invitation, per President

Dr. James Hurley, the President of Tarleton State University, released a thread on Twitter/X underneath Ortega’s original release regarding the Tarleton State wrestling team’s status. He claimed the Pac-12 never reached out nor was there any inkling of a move to Division 1.

“For the record, neither I nor Vice President Uryasz has received an invitation from an NCAA Division I conference for Tarleton State University to join as a member in men’s and/or women’s wrestling,” Hurley said in part. “We also have not hosted a campus site visit for that purpose. To spread mistruths and misrepresent the PAC 12 or any other conference is irresponsible. We have 1 man that started and continues to provide meaningful financial support for this program, Mr. Allan Rodger, whose generosity and professionalism have been deeply appreciated …

“When we launched wrestling as a club sport, we outlined a clear five-year plan. That plan prioritized successful participation, retention, graduation, and sustained funding before the university would consider any potential move toward NCAA Division I competition. At this stage, the program is still developing, and we do not yet have sufficient data to fully evaluate the success or failure of a developing program. If any volunteer coach or representative has mischaracterized the university’s intentions or the status of the program, that matter will be addressed appropriately. In no way have Dr. Ortega or I indicated any intention to discontinue university support for club wrestling …

“In closing, I want to be direct and transparent: Tarleton State wrestling is currently a club-level program only. Significant fundraising goals, student success benchmarks, and athletic considerations must be met before any future steps would be developed.”

Tarleton State wrestling team calls out university administration

Sam Sutton, a member of the Tarleton State wrestling team, fired back at President Hurley. He claimed Pac-12 officials attempted to contact Hurley and received no response or feedback.

“Then (President Hurley) needs to address the comments he made and promises he made, publicly to the team, and privately to donors,” Sutton wrote in response to the university statement from Ortega. “It’s been made public that Pac12 officials contacted the president multiple times (along with Tarleton Wrestling staff and donors) to arrange acceptance and imitation of the program… and he went completely ghost. That’s the real story. When the president and athletic department want to speak we can all get closure but you personally cost me 3 years of eligibility.”

From the Tarleton State side, it was said to be a five-year plan to make the wrestling team Division 1. Although Leeth and other’s efforts accelerated that plan on their end.

“As athletes, from the beginning, we were told 2026-2027 would be first season, officially,” Sutton wrote in the same thread. “However, I would say to your question – whatever the plan was, the admin (or other people) communicated different things to everyone involved, including people with real stakes like the coaches and athletes. If the original plan was 5 years, someone told us differently. I’m not entirely positive on how that information was relayed in the first place.”

Frank Hazelrigg, another Tarleton State wrestling member, responded to Hurley’s Twitter/X thread as well. He claimed Hurley spoke to him in person regarding Pac-12 interest and representation coming to campus.

“What about you telling me IN PERSON that you were arranging a PAC 12 representative to come to campus back in January,” he wrote. “How can you make these claims when you spoke to many wrestlers saying the exact opposite just months ago?”

As Leeth said in his statement from the team, he will no longer be the head coach or involved with Tarleton State wrestling. According to the university, it will still be offered as a club sport for students, but the Division 1 future, once promising, is now in serious doubt of happening anytime soon.