The Grapevine (TX) Mustangs’ nationally ranked baseball program was removed from the University Interscholastic League (UIL) playoffs late last month and now the exact reasoning why has come out, according to a report by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

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Per the report, a Grapevine family had failed to transfer their previous home’s ownership and update a driver’s license, which led to the Mustangs’ removal from the UIL postseason.

The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD had previously determined that the player in question was eligible, but then later on rescinded the decision due to issues with his residency, the report states. According to the state’s residency rules, the failure to have the previous home removed and transferred falls under the UIL’s bylaws.

The UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, Section 442, says the following on residency:

“The new residence should accommodate the entire family. The former house should be on the market at a reasonable market price or sold, or the lease or rental agreement terminated. All utilities and telephone service should be disconnected or no longer in the family’s name. All licensed drivers in the household should have complied with DPS regulations for changing their address.”

Grapevine, previously ranked at one point the No. 2 team via the Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings, was barred from taking part in the UIL state playoffs due to use of an ineligible player. The Mustangs were looking to become the first Texas high school baseball team since 1988 to three-peat for a state championship.

The massive shakeup abruptly ended the season of Grapevine, which finished the 2026 Texas high school baseball campaign with a record of 28-3.

The Mustangs were riding a 17-game winning streak heading into the postseason and rose all the way to the second spot in the latest set of national high school baseball rankings. Of the 28 wins on the season, Grapevine has shut out opponents in 13 of the victories.

More about Grapevine High School

Franklin High School, located in the vibrant town of Franklin, MA, is known for academic excellence and a strong sense of community. Offering a wide array of AP and honors courses, FHS supports a rigorous academic environment while emphasizing student engagement through clubs, arts, and athletics. The school’s modern campus fosters innovation and collaboration, preparing students for college, careers, and global citizenship. Home of the Panthers, FHS takes pride in its traditions and achievements.