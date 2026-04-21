Texas State running back Greg Burrell has been dismissed from the program, Bobcats coach GJ Kinne confirmed Tuesday. The decision comes after Burrell was arrested on a third-degree felony charge last week.

Burrell was booked April 16 on a charge of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm – a third-degree felony, according to the Austin American-Statesman. He later posted a cash bond and was released. The 2026 season was set to be Burrell’s second at Texas State after transferring from UNLV. He ran for 671 yards and three touchdowns with the Bobcats last year.

Kinne confirmed Burrell’s departure during his Thursday press conference. He later expressed his excitement about the group of running backs on the Texas State roster.

“No longer with us,” Kinne said. “Wish him nothing but the best. But excited about the running back group we’ve got. Those guys are super talented. They came out with the right mindset today and, really, the whole team did. We’re excited about who we’ve got on the roster.”

Burrell was expected to take on a leading role in the backfield prior to his dismissal from the program. Kinne acknowledged the challenging nature of the situation and the ability to separate on-field needs from off-field issues when asked further about the situation.

“I won’t get too much into it, but the hardest thing for me is how much you care about the kids,” Kinne said. “That’s the toughest thing for me. Sometimes, you’ve got to make tough decisions. It’s definitely not easy. A lot of times, being a head coach is great. Certain days, it’s not. That was one of those days.”

Greg Burrell began his college career at UNLV in 2024 when he ran for 366 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman. He then entered the transfer portal and committed to Texas State, where he became a big part of the rushing attack. His 671 yards ranked third on the roster behind Lincoln Pare and quarterback Brad Jackson.

After the 2025 season, Burrell entered the portal again, but ultimately withdrew his name. During spring practice, Burrell did not participate in workouts, according to the Austin American-Statesman. He was working his way back from a shoulder injury which required surgery.