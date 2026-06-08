Greg Byrne addresses viral comments regarding the future of SEC Championship

Alabama AD Greg Byrne made a lot of headlines with his comments regarding the future of the SEC Championship Game back in April. It wasn’t that he was taken out of context; Byrne said his comments simply lacked nuance compared to his full-fledged feelings on the matter.

With College Football Playoff expansion on the table, whether that’s 16 or 24 teams coming very soon, the conference championship games have become something of a talking point. Are they valued? Sure.

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But it’s another game on the schedule and the more teams that make the playoff, since that’s the goal, is winning a conference really necessary at this point? Bryne explained further what he meant when he joined The Triple Option.

“Yeah, I made a lot of news a few weeks ago for saying that. I thought it was more of a throwaway comment,” Byrne said. It was a funny story. I’ve been on the men’s basketball committee for the NCAA last five years, and I’m in Indianapolis the day the story comes out, and I’m in an elevator coming down, and some guy gets that I know gets on the elevator, he says, ‘Hey, man, you’re all over the news,’ and I said, ‘I had no idea,’ and he said, ‘You said the SEC championship game, the ship has sailed.’

“I said, ‘Well, yeah, but I said Kirby’s talked about it a little bit, Lane’s talked about it some, Del Conte of Texas has talked about it. And we get off the elevator at the Marriott there in Indy, and there’s a bar right there, and they have all the TVs on and Colin Cowherd’s show’s on, and my name’s across every single television there. I’m like, well, I guess I am in the news; I had no idea.”

In actuality, Byrne wanted college football and everyone involved to look at how conference championships are going to be integrated into an expanded playoff. Or not, of course.

“Listen, what I should have done a better job of saying, we got to look at this holistically, because of the expanded playoff, because of how it’s viewed,” Byrne said. “The SEC Championship Game used to be a play-in game to make the College Football Playoff with four teams; you were in.

“Right now, it’s like, man, I don’t know if playing that extra game, when maybe some other schools aren’t, I think there were a lot of schools that didn’t want to play in the game. That’s not good for the health of the game itself.”

Without the drive and incentive in an expanded playoff era, the SEC Championship, and others, could go by the wayside. Or not mean as much if it stays the status quo, per Byrne.

“So, as we look at where the playoff goes to, if we expand beyond 12, that needs to be part of the discussion to say, okay, is the SEC Championship Game the one that makes most sense, or can we create other good matchups to give teams an opportunity to get into the playoff,” Byrne said. “And that needs to be part of the discussion as we’re looking at the expansion, or the SEC Championship Game long term.”