Bruce Pearl previously called Nate Oats’ handling of Charles Bediako’s brief eligibility “selfish” and “wrong.” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has now responded to Pearl’s claims, firing back at the former Auburn coach by taking the moral high ground.

“The Bible says, ‘He who is without sin shall cast the first stone.’ And so I try to do my best to — I’m not perfect at it, but I tried to do my best to live within those parameters,” Byrne told John Canzano in an interview.

The popular verse from John 8:7 means that only those who have never done wrong can judge or condemn someone else. If you judge someone else, you will be judged back. The age-old saying is that nobody’s perfect, but Byrne’s biblical rebuke appears to be a classy way for the Crimson Tide AD to clap back at Pearl’s comments.

“We all (have sins),” Byrne said. “The longer you’re in this world, it doesn’t matter. You’re dealing with 650 young people (student-athletes), you’re dealing with 350 employees. You’re dealing with a lot of fans that are passionate about college sports. You’re going to have challenges. That’s part of it.”

Pearl’s comments came during the fallout of the recent court ruling that ruled him ineligible to compete for the Crimson Tide for the rest of the season. Afterward, Oats said that he had no regrets about bringing Bediako back to the program.

Bediako previously played for Oats in Tuscaloosa for two seasons before declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. He went undrafted but eventually signed a two-way deal — a type of NBA contract — with the San Antonio Spurs. Bediako would play in five games for Alabama before the court ruling.

“(Nate Oats) said he’d play (Bediako) 100 times again,” Pearl said. “What it tells me is that Nate really doesn’t care about the SEC. He doesn’t care about the NCAA, and it’s fine.

“You’re going to care about your student athletes, that’s fine. But you remember this conference and you remember the NCAA. What about the rest of the team? What about the rest of the players? Why should those five teams have had to play against an ineligible player?”

Notably, the NCAA never ruled Bediako eligible. He was allowed to play on a temporary restraining order after suing the NCAA that was extended long enough for him to play five games.

In the games Bediako was able to play in, he averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game on a 77.3% field goal percentage. The Crimson Tide went 3-2 over that stretch.