Greg Byrne reveals how the SEC addressed lack of unity in college football

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne revealed the one big issue that has led to the lack of unity in college football. On The Triple Option podcast, Byrne revealed how the SEC addressed the unity issue and the bickering in the conference during the recent meetings.

“Greg Sankey’s pretty direct about it, and he just said, ‘Hey, we need to knock the garbage off,'” Greg Byrne said. “We’ve tried to make sure we are hopefully trying to stay above that. At the same time too, I will tell you, there is a level of frustration… There’s real concerns about the structure of what we’re doing in college sports right now.

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“This College Football Playoff structure, they list strength of schedule as the No. 1 kind of foundational item. They’re not saying it’s in order necessarily, but it’s the first one listed. We have real concerns about how the decisions are made and who you schedule.”

Byrne went on to say that Alabama has a series scheduled against Ohio State. His concern is that whoever loses that game is treated as the same loss against a lesser opponent; that needs to be recognized. Byrne said he wants to see a game like Alabama vs. Ohio State because “it’s good for everybody.”

Greg Byrne details his concern with the CFP

“There’s just a different feeling when games like that are played, especially when they’re played on your campuses, and that’s good for college football,” Byrne said. “Ultimately, coaches are judged, ADs are judged by if you get to the playoff or not. It has to be that right balance. We’re still concerned about the College Football Playoff really being able to articulate how strength of schedule fits into what we’re doing. It’s critical if you want to see good schedules.”

Byrne added that he wants to see the 12 best teams in the College Football Playoff. The issue is the playoffs could be expanded to 24, but the conferences can’t seem to agree on how big the field should be.

No matter how big the College Football Playoff expands (or if it stays at 12), Byrne shouldn’t worry too much because Alabama will be there more times than not. The Crimson Tide has reached the College Football Playoff nine times since 2014 and have won three championships in that span. Last year, Alabama defeated Oklahoma in the first round of the playoffs and lost to Indiana in the quarterfinals.