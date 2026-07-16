Greg McElroy: 2026 is defining season for Clemson HC Dabo Swinney

Greg McElroy believes the 2026 season could determine the future of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. While appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, McElroy explained how 2026 is a defining season for the longtime Clemson coach.

“This is the year where we find out just how much he’s evolved, Greg McElroy said. “Let’s be real here: Dabo has not necessarily resisted the portal, but he has prioritized building from within and making sure that he retained players, recruited players, and relied almost exclusively on high school talent. But this year he took double-digit transfers. That’s a program record, still, by the way, near the bottom of college football.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

McElroy added that Swinney had talented players in 2025, but it didn’t lead to wins. “I think Dabo will tell you nothing really has to change,” the college football analyst said. “The portal can still be a resource. But last year, given how many guys were sent to the NFL, they sent nine guys to the NFL Draft, five went in the first three rounds.

Looking at Dabo Swinney’s run at Clemson

“The talent was there, yet the performance wasn’t. Now he’s likely going to have to overachieve with a roster that might not have the same level of top-tier talent. So this is the year where we find out if Clemson’s culture really is still intact because they won with culture, and talent, by the way, for a number of years. Last year, the culture and talent just didn’t coincide with a lot of victories.”

Last year, Clemson finished 7-6 and 4-4 in ACC play. The seven victories are the fewest for the Tigers since 2010, when they won just six games.

Swinney has been Clemson’s head coach since 2009 and led the team to double-digit victories each year except 2009, 2010, 2023, and last year. He has led the Tigers to nine ACC titles, two national titles, and was named the AP College Football Coach of the Year in 2015.

While Clemson isn’t expected to go on a national title run this fall, the team will likely compete for the ACC championship. USA Today has Clemson finishing in fourth place in the conference, and ESPN has the program finishing second behind Miami.



