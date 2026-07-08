Greg McElroy claims Big Ten 'dynasty' if conference wins fourth straight CFP national championship

When it comes to a singular conference having a stranglehold on college football, the power has shifted in recent years. For a long time, the SEC was considered the sport’s cream of the cop. But now, the Big Ten is on a roll. Three straight national championships for the Big Ten, coming from Michigan (2023), Ohio State (2024), and Indiana (2025).

Even so, general debate between the Big Ten and SEC remains. But in the mind of ESPN’s Greg McElroy, any doubt can go away if the Big Ten wins a fourth straight. In fact, he believes the conference can claim a “dynasty,” similar to what we saw from the SEC in past years.

“Three straight titles, three different programs, one conference,” McElroy said via Always College Football. “And a fourth would put the Big Ten in air that the SEC last breathed a decade ago. The type of stranglehold that stops being a hot streak and start to become a dynasty for the whole league. And the scary part for everybody else is that the ammunition is stacked.”

McElroy mentioned three teams capable of hoisting the College Football Playoff national championship trophy in 2026, two of which would be repeat winners — Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon. The quarterback play of those three was a main talking point. Josh Hoover comes to Bloomington via TCU and the NCAA transfer portal, while Ohio State and Oregon return Julian Sayin and Dante Moore, respectively.

Of course, other teams in the conference will feel as if they can compete. But in what has been a top-heavy league for a few years now, the big boys are always going to stand out.

And in reality, it should be non-Big Ten teams figuring out if they can find ways to climb the mountain. The SEC has not even had a national championship representative during the Big Ten’s three-season stretch. Something you know Greg Sankey is hoping can change.

“Could somebody outside of the Big Ten crash this? Absolutely. But the burden of proof has flipped for years and really, for the last three years, the Big Ten has had to prove that it belonged. They had to prove they are the best. Now, everybody else has to prove that they can take the belt from the conference that keeps handing it down the hallway. So, a fourth would further cement the Big Ten as arguably the toughest league, the best league, because the teams at the top of that league are the very best.”