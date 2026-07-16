Greg McElroy claims Miami 'could be better' this season than 2025 team

The 2025 season was a special one for the Miami Hurricanes, which fell just one win shy of winning their first National Championship since 2001.

Led by head coach Mario Cristobal, quarterback Carson Beck, superstar freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney, and three First Round NFL Draft picks (G Francis Mauigoa, DE Reuben Bain Jr., and OLB Akheem Mesidor), Miami compiled a 13-3 record and won three College Football Playoff games.

It’s safe to say expectations for the program remain extremely high, as Miami looks to finish the job and win the National Championship this season. On Thursday morning’s episode of First Take, ESPN’s Greg McElroy claimed that Miami could be ‘even better’ this year than they were last season.

“Amazingly, we’re talking about a team that could be better that played for a National Championship. Think about that. There’s only like one step to go up that ladder,” McElroy said. “Here’s why I like them a lot. Last year, they were the last team in[to the College Football Playoff]. They were the No. 10 seed and got hot in the Playoff. Everyone remembers the performance that we saw in the final four games, against [Texas] A&M, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Indiana.”

Miami seeks first National Championship since 2001

Last season, Miami opened the year with a 6-2 record and finished at 10-2. That, however, was just good to enough to sneak into the College Football Playoff as the final at-large bid. McElroy doesn’t quite see the Hurricanes having to worry about securing a spot in the CFP this season, though.

“This year, they’re not sneaking in[to the Playoff]. Vegas thinks they’re winning 10.5 (games),” McElroy continued. “You look at their Portal class. You look at Malachi Toney, superstar freshman wide receiver. He had 109 catches last year. The schedule also sets up for them pretty well. They do have to go to Notre Dame, but that’s really the only ranked team they might see before the Playoff.

“Can this team be better? Yes, because the ACC behind them collectively has taken a step back. I think they have a chance to be more explosive offensively, which might lead to more wins as well.”

Miami hauled in the nation’s No. 16 ranked Transfer Portal class this offseason, headlined by Duke quarterback/wide receiver duo Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate. That duo helped lead the Blue Devils to their first ACC Championship (which Miami has never won) since 1989 last season. The ‘Canes also brought in Missouri All-SEC transfer DE Damon Wilson II to pair with returning stars All-ACC DT Ahmad Moten Sr. and LB Mohamed Toure.

With the ACC down and Miami set to clash against just one team that will open the 2026 season inside the Preseason Top-25 (Notre Dame), all eyes are on the Hurricanes to once again put themselves in great position to be in the hunt for a National Title in January.