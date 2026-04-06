Greg McElroy details where Florida QB battle stands in spring practice

As Florida goes through its first spring under new coach Jon Sumrall, all eyes are on the quarterback battle. Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo is battling returning second-year player Tramell Jones.

To date, there haven’t been any definitive decisions made. And things might be tighter than Sumrall initially expected when he took over at Florida.

“Now Philo, he was the early favorite,” ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said on Always College Football. “I mean he followed his offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech to Gainesville, which tells you just how much Buster Faulkner believes in him.

“But there’s some whispers right now that’s buzzing about Tramell Jones, who I think everyone kind of just assumed he would just hand the job over to the experienced transfer. And supposedly he’s been kind of one of the talks of spring camp.”

Jones played in only two games as a freshman at Florida, filling in for starter DJ Lagway. He went 21-of-35 passing for 191 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 10 yards.

How much the quarterback run game will be a part of Florida’s offense could also help determine who wins the job. Georgia Tech was heavy on the quarterback run, but is Philo best suited for that? Those are some of the things Sumrall and his staff are sorting out this spring. And, by all accounts, it sounds like the competition could carry into fall camp.

“If you even listen to Jon Sumrall, I mean he’s saying, ‘Look, the depth chart’s very fluid. They’re sharing reps with the exact same number of pitch count with each group, taking the same amount of reps with the ones as they are with the twos. And both guys are doing some things that will excite you. And I feel like we can win football games with either,'” McElroy said. “That’s a pretty good spot to be in.”

For his part, Philo has played a little bit more than Tramel Jones, but still not extensively. He has gone 59-of-102 passing for 938 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

He does, however, have a leg up knowing Faulkner’s offense, even if it gets tweaked some at Florida. That edge could dissipate as Jones gets more reps.

For McElroy, taking Sumrall at his word seems to be the order of the day. The analyst sounded confident in Florida’s situation as it is currently shaping up.

“They can play winning football with both guys,” McElroy said. “Now that’s a head coach who’s obviously not made up his mind yet. And when a head coach hasn’t made his mind up yet, means that Tramell Jones really has a chance. He’s really impressed him. Maybe that gap isn’t what we thought. So Tramell Jones is in this fight.”