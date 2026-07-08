Greg McElroy questions whether Arch Manning can live up to standard set by uncle Peyton

The last name Manning comes with a truckload of expectations. While grandfather Archie set the baseline, Peyton soon became the top guy in the family. His Tennessee career is still talked about in Knoxville and across college football. Now, everyone is waiting for a similar story to unfold for Arch Manning while at Texas.

Not everybody is buying those expectations, though. ESPN’s Greg McElroy says Manning living up to the standard of his uncle might not even be possible.

“To me, when I say ‘what if he’s not that guy? What if he’s not Peyton?’ Well, how many people are? Answer me that,” McElroy said via Always College Football. “How many college quarterbacks in the last 25 years were as good as Peyton Manning? Is it possible to live up to that standard? Maybe not.”

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Peyton finished top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting on three different occasions. His best effort came in 1997, when he earned second place behind the winner, Charles Woodson. But plenty of personal accolades came in for the future No. 1 overall pick, including College Football Hall of Fame honors. While Tennessee never won a national championship with him there, the Vols went three straight seasons with at least 10 wins.

Looking at the new generation of Manning, the early portions of the 2025 campaign were difficult. He struggled, along with Texas as a whole, in two losses against Ohio State and Florida. At one point, some wondered if the season would go off the rails. However, Manning was able to play better down the stretch and turn the year into a moderate success. Texas got to 10 wins thanks to a bowl victory over Michigan, a game Manning himself took over.

Now, this offseason has been about improving what’s around Manning. Steve Sarkisian worked on the offense’s personnel, mainly through the NCAA transfer portal, to make sure Texas was in better positions moving forward.

“Arch Manning still needs his supporting cast to be great around him for him to reach his potential,” Manning said. “That’s it… Arch needs his teammates. His teammates need Arch. They work hand and hand. But to expect him to single-handedly carry the load is an impossible ask.”

Manning will receive comparisons to his uncle(s), no matter what happens. Standards are going to be high for him, and maybe go even further once reaching them. McElroy is just slowing down the idea, at least right now, of reaching the heights of No. 16 in Knoxville.