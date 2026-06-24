Greg McElroy ranks college football's Top 10 playmaking units entering 2026 season

With summer officially upon us, the college football world is in the heat of ranking season as sports pundits look ahead toward the upcoming 2026 season beginning in two months. Count ESPN’s Greg McElroy among those delivering a wealth of Top 10 rankings for the content-starved college football fans on his weekly Always College Football with Greg McElroy podcast.

During this week’s episode, McElroy delved into the Power Four’s Top 10 playmaking units entering the 2026 season, highlighting the best pass-catching units — including both receivers and tight ends — in college football next season. As McElroy acknowledges, this list focuses on the teams with some of the top receiving weapons in the game. This playmaker list follows similar positional group rankings

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Before delving into McElroy’s Top 10, he provided the five teams that just missed out on cracking his list: Notre Dame, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington. So, without further ado, let’s check out McElroy’s Top 10 playmaker units entering the 2026 season:

Top playmakers (2025 stats): WR Tanook Hines (34 rec., 561 yds., 2 TDs); WR Terrell Anderson (39 rec. 629 yds, 5 TDs at NC State)

The Trojans round out McElroy’s Top 10 despite losing their top two receivers to the NFL in Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who combined for 1,901 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2025. McElroy cites Hines’ high ceiling as USC’s No. 3 WR last season and the offseason transfer addition of Anderson, who led the Wolfpack offense through the air.

McElroy: “(USC is) one of more efficient offenses in the sport, with an offense that finds open receivers, because that’s literally what the system is designed to do.”

Top playmakers (2025 stats): WR Isaiah Sategna III (67 rec., 965 yds., 8 TDs); WR Parker Livingston (29 rec., 516 yds., 6 TDs at Texas); TE Hayden Hansen (30 rec., 254 yds., 2 TDs at Florida)

Sategna returns for his senior season after blossoming as the No. 1 option for Sooners QB John Mateer last season, but does so with a rebuilt WR room that lost its next three top producers. Fear not, Oklahoma landed Trell Harris from Virginia Tech and Livingston from Texas in the portal, along with the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Hansen, who could be a key red zone option under new TEs coach Jason Witten.

McElroy: “Sategna is unbelievable with the ball in his hands, and we know he can create big plays at a moment’s notice. … He’s the engine of the passing game, and when he’s open, good things happen.”

Top playmakers (2025 stats): WR Charlie Becker (34 rec., 679 yds, 4 TDs); WR Nick Marsh (59 rec., 662 yds., 6 TDs at Michigan State); WR Shazz Preston (43 rec., 723 yds., 4 TDs at Tulane)

The reigning national champion Hoosiers make McElroy’s Top 10 despite losing six of its top seven pass catchers off last year’s squad, including leading WRs Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt to the NFL. That’s because the lone returner in that group is one of the sport’s top wideouts, coupled with a rebuilt WR room that includes two transfers (Marsh and Preston) that led their former team in receiving last season.

McElroy: “It’s not too far fetched to think that Indiana’s wide receivers could actually be as good if not better this coming year. … Charlie Becker is probably the best deep-ball receiver in the country.”

Top playmakers (2025 stats): WR T.J. Moore (52 rec., 837 yds., 4 TDs); WR Bryan Wesco Jr. (31 rec. 537 yds., 6 TDs in 7 games)

The Tigers also lost their fair share of production from last season but returns two of the ACC’s most productive receivers over the past few years in Moore and Wesco, who combined for more than 2,700 yards and 20 TDs in their first two seasons at Clemson. Depending on how the Tigers’ QB situation plays out, Moore and Wesco could be in line for even bigger seasons in 2026.

McElroy: “There are some question marks about the quarterback spot, I’m confident that Christopher Vizzina will be fine, but that’s really the only uncertainty right now.”

Top playmakers (2025 stats): TE Trey’Dez Green (33 rec., 433 yds., 7 TDs); WR Jayce Brown (41 rec., 712 yds., 5 TDs at Kansas State); WR Jackson Harris (49 rec., 963 yds, 12 TDs at Hawaii); WR Eugene Wilson III (27 rec., 239 yds., 3 TDs at Florida)

LSU just misses the Top 5 in McElroy’s ranking despite a complete roster overhaul under new head coach Lane Kiffin, including an eye-popping nine new WRs this offseason. In fact, Green at TE is the most significant returner in the room. Thankfully, Kiffin did well in the portal by landing electric playmakers in Brown, Harris and Wilson, the first two of which led their respective WR rooms in 2025.

McElroy: “The thing that gets them into the Top 6 is Trey-Dez Green, who at TE is 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds. … They have that guy (Green) that can take over the game, and it’s as a complete passing attack.”

Top playmakers (2025 stats): WR Vernell Brown III (40 rec., 512 yds.); WR Dallas Wilson (12 rec., 174 yds, 3 TDs in 4 games); WR Eric Singleton (58 rec., 534 yds., 3 TDs).

The Gators were also forced to rebuild after an offseason coaching change led to a roster shakeup. But despite losing three of its top four pass catchers from last year, Florida reloaded with the addition of Singleton, a former Auburn and Georgia Tech transfer who reunites with new Gators OC Buster Faulkner. Throw in electric rising sophomores in Brown and Wilson and UF’s WR room could surprise some people.

McElroy: “You’ve got two 5-star sophomores in their first full seasons as starters, an OC that knows how to get them the ball, and a veteran receiver that knows the offense. The ceiling here is significant.”

Top playmakers (2025 stats): WR Malachi Toney (109 rec., 1,211 yds., 10 TDs); WR Cooper Barkate (72 rec., 1,106 yds., 7 TDs at Duke).

McElroy believes the reigning national runner-ups from Miami might have an even better offense than it did a year ago after adding QB Darian Mensah and Barkate, both transfers from Duke, to a unit that already returns the most explosive player in the game in Toney, who exploded onto the scene as a breakout true freshman last season. With that elite talent, the ‘Canes are absolutely loaded in 2026.

McElroy: “Miami is the only unit in the Top 10 that is probably better than it was a year ago. … Mensah and Barkate … now they’re at Miami. We know Malachi Toney, and we know what he can do to a defense.”

Top playmakers (2025 stats): WR Dakorien Moore (34 rec., 497 yds., 3 TDs); WR Jeremiah McClellan (38 rec., 557 yds., 3 TDs); WR Iverson Hooks (72 rec., 927 yds., 7 TDs at UAB)

It’s addition by subtraction for the Ducks after losing three of its top six pass catchers from 2025. Oregon returns star sophomores McClellan and Moore and should get back a healthy Evan Stewart after missing all of 2025 with a patellar tendon tear last summer. Add in the transfer Hooks and elite TE Jamari Johnson and McElroy believes the Ducks have what it takes to be one of college football’s top offenses in 2026.

McElroy: “You won’t find many starting receiver groups in the country that’s more talented than the combination of Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan when all those guys are healthy.”

Top playmakers (2025 stats): WR Cam Coleman (56 rec., 708 yds., 5 TDs at Auburn); WR Ryan Wingo (54 rec., 834 yds., 7 TDs); WR Emmett Mosley V (28 rec., 408 yds, 3 TDs)

With an elite quarterback like Arch Manning, most receivers have a chance to be special. But after signing Coleman as the No. 1 WR in the portal, the Longhorns’ WR room is capable of so much more in 2026. If Coleman actually lives up to his former five-star potential, with Wingo playing opposite him, McElroy has huge expectations for this particular WR duo, especially with a healthy Manning throwing them the ball.

McElroy: “When you put Coleman on one side, and Wingo on the other, a defensive coordinator has to make a choice. … Full volume, with a functional quarterback, Coleman’s the kind of player that can make a program the previous season ever happened.”

Top playmakers (2025 stats): WR Jeremiah Smith (87 rec., 1,243 yds., 12 TDs); WR Brandon Inniss (36 rec., 271 yds., 3 TDs); WR Devin McCuin (65 rec., 726 yds., 8 TDs at UTSA); WR Chris Henry Jr. (5-star 2026 signee)

As if there was ever any doubt. The Buckeyes are known as WRU for a reason after having six first-round WRs drafted in the last five years, and next year won’t be any different with Smith a near-lock as a Top 5 pick in 2027. Throw in transfer McCuin from UTSA and elite 5-star rookie Henry, and Ohio State should once again be among the game’s most explosive offenses under new OC Arthur Smith.

McElroy: ‘That’s how good Jeremiah Smith is. … Combined across his first two seasons, the guy has over 2,550 receiving yards, 27 TDs. Going into his third year, he’s going to be even better, which is a scary thought for defensive coordinators.”