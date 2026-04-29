Greg McElroy ranks Top 10 quarterbacks in college football heading into 2026 season

Ahead of the 2026 college football season, quarterbacks are sure to be front and center. With spring ball wrapping up around the country, Greg McElroy released his Top 10 rankings.

McElroy said the criteria for his quarterback rankings include what each player is, what each player has been and where each one is going. He also noted they don’t include anything with regard to NFL Draft potential or how a player will perform at the next level, but solely based on how much the quarterbacks on the list can impact their teams.

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker and Auburn’s Byrum Brown just missed out on the top 10, according to McElroy. Here are his full rankings, as he unveiled on Always College Football. Editor’s Note: McElroy released his rankings before news broke of the NCAA’s investigation into Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby.

1. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Last year’s leader in completion percentage, Julian Sayin is back for Year 2 as Ohio State’s starting quarterback. He completed 77% of his passes a year ago for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns, to eight interceptions, while becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist. But the separator for him this year, according to Greg McElroy, is his ability to run – which he showed in the spring game.

“The first play he made with his legs was in the spring game. … Ryan Day has confirmed, as well, the importance of mobility at the position,” McElroy said. “That it’s been an emphasis point. You can see that he’s very aware, based on what we’ve seen so far, there is a willingness to take off that did not exist last year.”

2. Dante Moore, Oregon

After passing on the NFL Draft – a decision he told On3 had nothing to do with NIL – Dante Moore is back for Year 2 at Oregon. He completed 71.8% of his passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, to 10 interceptions, in his first year as the starter. But Greg McElroy ranked him behind Julian Sayin because of some questions he has beyond the box score.

“I have him at No. 2 because the concerns have really been about high-leverage decision-making,” McElroy said. “If he’s getting hit, is he affected? Well, his first year as a real full-time starter in that offense. So I’m of the belief that last year was probably the baseline of what’s expected moving forward. He’s one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the country.”

3. Arch Manning, Texas

After shaking off an up-and-down start to his time as Texas’ starter, Arch Manning finished strong and set himself up for high expectations once again in 2026. He threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, to seven picks, while adding 399 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in the ground. If he can stay on track, Greg McElroy said Arch Manning will continue to prove himself as a top quarterback in 2026.

“I think if you can put it all together right now … and you pick up exactly where you left off at the end of the season and start Week 1 where you finished against Michigan, he’s absolutely appropriately ranked here in the Top 10,” McElroy said. “Because the talent’s never been a question. The question’s always been timing, the question’s always been resilience. I think he learned more about himself last year than any of us could have imagined.”

4. Jayden Maiava, USC

Through his first year as USC’s full-time starter, Jayden Maiava threw for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns, to 10 interceptions, with plenty of talent at wide receiver. While Greg McElroy noted the Trojans will have to replace that production, he sees the praise Lincoln Riley has had for Maiava and said that’s why he has him in his top five quarterbacks for 2026.

“Now in Year No. 2 of Lincoln Riley’s system, that’s a big opportunity for him to take a huge step,” McElroy said. “There have been plenty of great players that have looked much better in Year 2 under Lincoln Riley’s tutelage than they did in Year 1. Maiava’s concern, though, is replacing the key weapons. … I believe that Maiava is poised to have a massive season this year, and that’s why I have him ranked higher than most when it comes to the Top 10 quarterbacks in college football.”

5. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

After an 0-2 start to the year, CJ Carr helped lead Notre Dame to a 10-game win streak to end the season. He threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns, to six interceptions, and analysts consider him to be one of the top returning quarterbacks in 2026. Greg McElroy ranked Carr at No. 5 because of the production from the top four on his list, but said there’s plenty of potential going forward.

“Now, in Year 2 as the starter entering the season as one of the great players in the sport, sitting behind what should be one of the better offensive lines in the sport with a lot of really talented pieces that have now been added to that wide receiver room, the ceiling on the season is enormous,” McElroy said. “But right now, he’s in at No. 5, but the arrow for CJ Carr is likely pointing up as he works in the 2026 season.”

6. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

After a legal journey, Trinidad Chambliss is officially back at Ole Miss in 2026 after a breakout season in Oxford. He threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns, to just three picks. Even though Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. left, Greg McElroy pointed to comments from Chambliss about new OC John David Baker this offseason to show why a repeat performance could be in the cards.

“If you listen to Trinidad, he said, ‘It’s basically the same offense.’ Which is big that there’s a lot of similarities to what … John David Baker runs and what Charlie Weis Jr. ran. That’s the type of continuity that can lead to improved performance from their quarterback.”

7. Darian Mensah, Miami

In one of the highest-profile transfer moves of the offseason, Darian Mensah left Duke and is now the quarterback at Miami, which is fresh off a national title game appearance. He threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns last season and walks into a great situation in Coral Gables. That’s why Greg McElroy said Mensah made hi Top 10 quarterback rankings.

“I think he’s a guy right now that is way under the radar when it comes to the Heisman Trophy conversation,” McElroy said. “He’s walking into by far the most loaded offensive environment he’s ever had. And if you look at what Miami’s done the last couple years – Cam Ward two years ago, Carson Beck last year – there’s a lot to like about the opportunity that sits right in front of Darian Mensah as he continues to build on what’s been a terrific college career at this point.”

8. Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

Editor’s Note: McElroy’s rankings came out before news broke of the NCAA’s investigation into Sorsby.

Considered one of the top transfer quarterbacks this year, Brendan Sorsby was the big addition for Texas Tech after its first Big 12 title a season ago. He threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, to five interceptions at Cincinnati and committed as the heir apparent to Behren Morton in Lubbock. McElroy had him at No. 8 in his rankings, but admitted he could move hire throughout the year.

“This is an offense that is really well-suited to what he does. We’re about to find out if some of the efficiency that we saw at Cincinnati translates to Lubbock. I am really bullish on this young man, though. This is about as low as he can be, sitting there at No. 8.”

9. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Gunner Stockton got his shot last year as Georgia’s starting quarterback and showcased his dual-threat ability. He threw for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns, to five interceptions, while adding 462 rush yards and 10 touchdowns. But Greg McElroy’s big question for Stockton is how well he can push the ball downfield, and he’ll be watching that close this year.

“The big question, though, is how well will he push it down the field if necessary?” McElroy said. “If you look at his numbers, a lot of his damage was done on throws that were at or behind the line of scrimmage. He had very few attempts that traveled more than 20 yards down field. So he’s a point guard and has been great. … Now is about just taking that next step, entering Year 2 as the starter under Kirby Smart.”

10. Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Although it appeared he’d leave Washington at one point in the offseason, Demond Williams is back once again in Seattle. He threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns last year to go with 611 rushing yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore. Now back for his junior year, Greg McElroy hopes to see Williams take a leap, particularly against high-level opponents.

“This is his now junior year in Jedd Fisch’s offense, which is going to be very helpful to unlock the potential of this skill set,” McElroy said. “I think if you look at these games – he’s got some big opportunities this year. … It didn’t really materialize for him last year against top-tier competition. But if he plays the way he’s capable of playing in November when he gets the Indianas and the Oregons of the world, this conversation could change very, very fast.”

Summer workouts are now on the horizon, meaning teams are continuing their march toward training camp. Talking season is also just a few months away to set the table for the 2026 season.