Greg McElroy reveals what Miami's game plan should be vs. Indiana in national championship

With Indiana’s victory over Oregon in the Peach Bowl, the national championship is set. The Hoosiers will take on Miami, looking to continue their dominant run through the College Football Playoff.

However, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy sees a “recipe” for Miami to find success against a physical Indiana team. The matchup is sure to come down to the line of scrimmage with the offensive lines front-and-center, and McElroy said the Hurricanes’ game plan needs to be controlling time of possession.

That was the approach Miami took against Ole Miss, largely keeping the Rebels’ offense on the sideline. McElroy said the Hurricanes need to make sure Fernando Mendoza sees the field as little as possible because Indiana has shown it can match their physicality.

“I think Miami can play with anybody,” McElroy said Friday on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. “I think their physicality along both lines of scrimmage will neutralize most talent advantages that some teams have. ‘Most,’ say that with a gigantic caveat because this team does not get dismantled. You can match their physicality all you want. They’re going to beat you with scheme and technique. And they’re going to get those big offensive linemen on island and they’re going to get that big offensive line … they won’t be able to play with the same level of unison that you see all the time from Miami’s group.

“The recipe is clear for Miami. You run the ball, you keep Fernando Mendoza on the sideline. Simple. … The only way that you’re going to be able to disrupt his rhythm is with a tremendous internal pass rush. He’s really, really athletic.”

Mendoza has been efficient throughout this year’s College Football Playoff, and that was again the case Friday night. He completed 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns as Indiana dominated Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl.

In fact, across the entire CFP, Mendoza has more touchdowns than he has incomplete passes. With his performances against Alabama and Oregon, he has eight passing touchdowns to just five incomplete passes in IU’s first two games of the postseason.

As a result, the stage is set for what’s shaping up to be a physical national title game at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami and Indiana will kick off Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.