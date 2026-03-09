SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was front and center at the White House on Friday for the roundtable discussion in an effort to help tackle the issues facing college athletics today.

One issue some have an issue with is the NCAA as a whole, with some arguing that major conferences — specifically the SEC — is large enough that it should consider break away from it entirely. Greg Sankey believes this isn’t the right direction college sports should go down.

“I’ve acknowledged there are those who have said we should go our own way,” Sankey said on Monday during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show. I don’t think that’s the right decision. We have relationships and responsibilities within Division I.”

Sankey said he’d “be fine if every other institution and every other conference stayed right where they are.” Sankey is a believer in relationship and with the SEC, he said he’s built strong connections with his 16 member schools.

Sankey acknowledged the national interest in the SEC while maintaining its regional status. Unlike the other three power conferences, all of the schools are geographically connected by state. He cited Sunday’s 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament final between Texas and South Carolina. The arena was completely full — something that wasn’t the case when he took over as commissioner.

However, he wants his athletes competing against the best on a national level. That starts with coming together to define boundaries and guardrails. To Sankey, it starts with relationships and working collectively.

“I think, properly, that’s where our focus should be. How do we work with colleagues to solve problems? Can we do that collectively?” Sankey said.

“If there’s a point at which we cannot do so, I think the conversation that informs the question that you ask, ‘Is there something you’d do alone?’ I think that that starts to generate more and more interest. But right now, I think for the medium term, we’re certainly focused on, how do we keep the opportunities connected in Division I, while still (focusing on), how do we make decisions that are effective for those of us, particularly in the four (power) conferences.”