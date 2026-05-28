Greg Sankey confirms Big Ten proposed 16-team College Football Playoff in the winter of 2025

During the SEC Meetings in Destin on Thursday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey confirmed that the Big Ten put forward a proposal this winter to move to a 16-team College Football Playoff. It would have stayed at 16 teams for three seasons, before ultimately transitioning to 24 teams.

Sankey added that he “did not have the appropriate info at the time to make a decision”. The SEC Commissioner has been the lone commissioner among P4 conferences advocating for a 16-team CFP.

Jim Phillips (ACC), Brett Yormark (Big 12), and Tony Pettiti (Big Ten) are now all in on the 24-team College Football Playoff. It appears as if the Big Ten though was, at one point, in on 16 teams. However, On3’s Brett McMurphy further reported that a Big Ten source claimed “that ship (16 teams) has sailed.”

This is a developing story…