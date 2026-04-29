Greg Sankey defends SEC in debate vs. Big Ten: 'We had the ball bounce the wrong way'

Debates over which conference is better, the Big Ten or the SEC, have raged for years. Most in Big Ten country feel as if they currently hold the college football crown. Three straight College Football Playoff national championships for them, all by different schools. Michigan got the party started before Ohio State responded, only for Indiana to get involved. Quite different than the previous era where the SEC was rattling off titles.

While the Big Ten is putting together a sustained period of success, Greg Sankey still believes the SEC is right there with them. The SEC commissioner defended the conference on Wednesday, going over specific games. Sankey ultimately thinks some bad luck has been on their side in head-to-head matchups.

“You go back to the end of the Fiesta Bowl — the ball is in the air, a legitimate pass in the end zone,” Sankey said via Sirius XM radio. “I was standing right there. I was a pretty good grab. … I’m not complaining. That’s how close the margins are. You go back to Michigan and Alabama in the Rose Bowl, two and a half years ago. Overtime game.

“You go back to Notre Dame and Georgia, or Texas and Ohio State in the prior year’s playoffs. Those games flipped on one or two plays. You back to the Peach Bowl when Ohio State misses a field goal as the ball drops in Times Square. We win that one. Are we that much worse? I don’t think so. We had the ball bounce the wrong way.”

Sankey mentions last year’s Fiesta Bowl to begin his quote, which was between Miami and Ole Miss. The Rebels almost pulled off a miraculous last-second win. Trinidad Chambliss let one go about 40 yards out, where two Ole Miss wide receivers had a chance to make a play. Unfortunately for those in powder blue, the pass fell incomplete, and Miami advanced to the CFP national championship.

More than anything, Sankey’s main point revolves around how close these games are. Just in recent times, they have gone against the SEC.

Hopefully, the 2026 campaign will provide more Big Ten-SEC matchups. Three are already guaranteed during the regular season. Texas plays host to Ohio State, while the other side of those respective rivalries, Oklahoma and Michigan, also face off. Mississippi State will then travel up to the Twin Cities to face Minnesota. All three games take place on Sept. 12.

We don’t have to think too much about who Sankey will be cheering for in those matchups. He’s hoping for the ball to bounce more in the SEC’s favor.