The Power Four commissioners have started to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s latest executive order on college sports. The SEC’s Greg Sankey, the Big Ten’s Tony Petitti, the ACC’s Jim Phillips and the Big 12’s Brett Yormark all released statements Friday evening.

The order, released Friday afternoon and is to take effect Aug. 1, takes aim at transfer movement and eligibility. Trump ordered the NCAA to create rules mandating a five-year window of eligibility for athletes while also limiting them to one transfer while they get their four-year degree. If they complete their undergraduate degree, athletes would be able to transfer again.

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During the roundtable, Trump announced he was preparing another executive order on college sports after previously signing one in July 2025. However, the order is likely to face legal scrutiny, which Trump said he expected at the time.

In his statement, Sankey praised Trump’s efforts to protect college athletics and, similar to the order, called on Congress to pass legislation. Sankey further voiced his support for the SCORE Act.

“The establishment and enforcement of consistent national standards for college athletics remains a top priority, and President Trump’s Executive Order provides important clarity to help ensure all programs operate under comparable policies,” Sankey said. “We are grateful for the President’s leadership and the continued, bipartisan engagement of members of the House and Senate on these key issues.

“We support House of Representatives approval of the SCORE Act and meaningful Senate consideration of similar legislation to preserve academic opportunity for student-athletes and the long-term future of college sports.”

Petitti noted the similarities between what Trump’s executive order strives to do and the goals of the SCORE Act. He was part of the group of figures calling for Congress to pass the legislation and bring stability to the landscape.

“The Big Ten Conference would like to thank President Trump for his leadership and continuing efforts to protect college athletics and joins him in urging Congress to quickly pass legislation addressing the critical issues undermining its long-term stability,” Petitti said.

“Consistent with President Trump’s executive order, the bipartisan SCORE Act thoughtfully addresses name, image and likeness for student-athletes, protecting academic and athletic opportunities provided through women’s and Olympic sports program, and expands resources to support student-athletes on and off the field. We will continue to work with a broad coalition of college sports stakeholders and members of Congress to enact this legislation.”

Brett Yormark: ‘Federal action is essential’

Phillips also voiced his support for Trump’s executive order. He then shared his optimism that the SCORE Act will not only come to a vote, but pass in the House of Representatives.

“We deeply thank President Trump and his administration’s ongoing commitment to protecting college athletics by issuing today’s Executive Order,” Phillips said. “Following the White House’s College Sports Roundtable, there continues to be significant momentum to preserve the athletic and academic opportunities for the next generation of student-athletes and we appreciate the efforts. We remain optimistic that the SCORE Act, which would provide stability to college sports, will pass the House of Representatives in the near future.”

Brett Yormark also expressed the importance of federal help for the college athletics landscape. He said Trump’s executive order is a step toward a solution, though he also said the SCORE Act is important.

“Federal action is essential to protect the future of college athletics, and on behalf of the Big 12, we appreciate President Trump’s commitment to advancing a solution,” Yormark said. “To build on this momentum and provide long-term clarity and stability, Congress must now act. The bipartisan SCORE Act offers a comprehensive framework for many of the issues facing our industry and I look forward to continue working with President Trump and Congress to enact meaningful reforms.”

In Friday’s executive order, President Donald Trump also cited athletics-related spending by schools, which he also criticized in the past. The order also threatens to review federal government grants and contracts for colleges and universities that do not comply with NCAA rules.

Additionally, the order also explicitly states that professional athletes would not be allowed to return to college sports. Trump also cited athletics-related spending by schools, which he also criticized in the past. Although he signed an order related to college sports in July 2025, he acknowledged, “more comprehensive executive action is required before college sports are lost forever.”