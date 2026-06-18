Greg Sankey pushes back on updated super league restriction in Protect College Sports Act

In response to an updated provision in the Protect College Sports Act that would restrict super leagues, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey shared his reaction. He asked if the league was “correct in our assessment.”

Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday that a change was coming to the bipartisan bill, which is on track for the Senate floor after a markup. Previously, the provision appeared to target the Big Ten and SEC by preventing conferences with $1 billion or more in revenue from expanding. That figure is now $700 million, meaning the ACC and, most likely, the Big 12 would also be impacted.

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In a statement, the Senate Commerce Committee said the language “prevents anyone from realistically forming a super league, including outside firms and entities.” That generated the response from Sankey via social media.

So…we are correct in our assessment? Interesting admission and I look forward to actually seeing it in writing. Finally. https://t.co/6kaXBX3L62 — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) June 18, 2026

“So…we are correct in our assessment?” Sankey wrote on X. “Interesting admission and I look forward to actually seeing it in writing. Finally.”

Since the Protect College Sports Act’s introduction last month, the “super league” concept has been a point of discussion. It notably came up during a hearing about the bill shortly after it was introduced, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has said the two conferences want to form one.

While speaking with Yahoo! Sports, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti called the idea a “fabrication” and denied talks with the SEC. Greg Sankey also made it clear during an interview with Paul Finebaum that the SEC has not engaged in conversations about a “super league.”

“What seems to be the tipping point in this discussion is this notion – an erroneous notion. I want to be clear about that. And then I shared this with Senator Cruz, along with my colleague Tony Petitti. We are not having some conversation about a merger,” Sankey said. “In fact, Paul, I do not want the SEC Network to somehow be confused with the Big Ten Network. Just so you and I are clear. I don’t think our fans want that, I don’t think anybody wants that.

“I think the debate between the fan bases of the two conferences is outstanding. … That’s part of the fodder that’s there. We have not had a conversation about some kind of merger or super league.”

After Thursday’s markup, the Protect College Sports Act is now on track for the Senate floor. It advanced out of the Senate Commerce Committee by a 19-9 margin – a key step for the college sports legislation.