Greg Sankey releases statement on SEC testing ABS challenge in tournament

On Monday, a report indicated the ABS challenge system would be coming to the SEC Tournament in Hoover. Not too long after, the conference confirmed the news. Commissioner Greg Sankey has released a statement on the matter, talking about how this allows the SEC to take strides in baseball.

“The introduction of this challenge system at the SEC Tournament reflects our continued commitment to innovation,” Sankey said. “This addition represents a continued step forward for our game, aligns more closely with the professional level and supports the development of our student-athletes as they prepare for success at the next level.”

We have seen ABS play a big role in MLB during the 2026 season. Now, college baseball is going to get a little bit of taste.

May 19 is when the system will be implemented at the Hoover Met. Action at the SEC Tournament will run all the way through May 24, when a champion will be crowned. And as usual, the winner will receive an automatic invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

Before attention shifts to the postseason, there is still some regular season baseball to be played. Two weekends remain in the SEC. As things stand, the Georgia Bulldogs are slated to waltz into Hoover with the No. 1 overall seed. But the Texas A&M Aggies are just a game behind.

How ABS will look at the SEC Tournament in Hoover

Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball was first to report the news of the NCAA Rules Committee approving ABS at the SEC Tournament. He also provided details on how the college system will work.

“The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee has approved the SEC’s proposal to use experimental ABS (Automated Ball-Strike) Challenges in the upcoming conference tournament, I’m told,” Rogers said via X. “Coaches will have (3) specific ABS challenges per game in Hoover.”

Rogers added a follow-up tweet, laying out the exact rules. One of them is an important distinction from his original tweet, where he said coaches can challenge. Per Rogers, only on-field players and three specific positions — pitcher, catcher, and the current batter — can tap their head to call for a challenge. As is true in MLB, the motion must come quite quickly.

“Three ABS challenges (if you win the challenge, you retain),” Rogers said. “You get a bonus challenge in extra innings if you don’t have any left. ONLY a pitcher, catcher, hitter can request ABS challenge (within 2-3 seconds). Untimely challenges will NOT be granted.”