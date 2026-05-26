Greg Sankey: SEC ADs vote to end 'cupcake weekend,' play league games in late November
The SEC’s non-conference “cupcake weekend” in late November is no more. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the conference’s athletic directors formally voted to schedule league games during the second-to-last weekend of November beginning in 2027.
“Our ADs voted that our schools will play a conference game in that next-to-last weekend (of November) beginning in 2027,” Sankey told reporters Tuesday night at SEC Spring Meetings in the Sandestin Hilton in Miramar Beach, Fla. “That’s the end of cupcake weekend in late November. We never got that one sponsored.”
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The second-to-last weekend of the regular season has traditionally been reserved for SEC teams to schedule their final non-conference game of the regular season, generally serving as a non-competitive warm-up ahead of the following weekend’s annual rivalry games. The matchups, which often pit a SEC team against a lower-tier Group of Six or FCS program, have routinely drawn criticism from other Power Four fanbases that are usually playing conference games that same weekend.
But with the SEC’s move to a nine-game conference schedule beginning this season, conference teams have taken a harder look at what their non-conference schedule will look like moving forward. And while that has meant some teams canceling previously-scheduled Power Four home-and-home series, it appears it could also mean the end of lop-sided non-conference blowouts on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
This report will be updated.