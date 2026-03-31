Gunner Stockton injury update: Kirby Smart reveals where Georgia QB stands in spring recovery

Kirby Smart revealed quarterback Gunner Stockton is progressing quite nicely following an offseason injury during workouts. The Georgia quarterback is practicing and ramping up his activity day to day, competing with teammates, as Smart put it.

“Yep, he’s great. He’s practicing,” Smart said. “He had a little off season injury in our workouts, but he’s he’s fine now. He’s limited a little bit the first couple days, but he’s out there competing, doing a good job, focusing on things he needs to improve on and competing with those other guys. I’ve been really pleased with Gunner.”

In 14 games as the starter last year, leading Georgia to the College Football Playoffs and an SEC title, Stockton threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 69.7% completion percentage. He also ran for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading to a 7th place Heisman voting finish.

Gunner Stockton improving health as spring practice rolls on

Stockton did not entertain entering the transfer portal, instead giving Georgia time to get through free agency before inking a new deal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He’ll try to run it back in 2026-27 and lead the Bulldogs to a national title.

“Gunner did agree to a deal with UGA for the 2026 season,” his rep, Faryn Healy of ESM, told On3. “He did not feel an announcement was necessary as he is a player who would never consider transferring. He could have earned two to three times more by entering the portal, but Gunner bleeds red and black.

“He wanted UGA to have the budget to retain and acquire the talent for the roster needed to compete for another championship. Gunner doesn’t play football at UGA for money. Leading that team is his lifelong dream.”

Stockton can make the offense go, but it’s going to be up to players like Nate Frazier, Talyn Taylor, Isiah Canion, and others, to really make the Bulldogs a threatening offense in the SEC. And nationally of course.

“I think we need somebody to pop every year. I mean, who’s going to be explosive if it’s not them, right?” Smart said. “When you look at explosive plays in college football, it’s your skill set, right? Have you ever seen a team be explosive without explosive players? I doubt it.

“Our explosive players in the past have been Brock’s (Bowers), Ladd’s (McConkey), Dillon Bell’s, and Zach Branch’s. Those are explosive players. You want to get your explosive players’ touches. Sometimes it is created through schemes. Sometimes you create it through your personnel and your talent.”