Gus Malzahn named to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee is getting a notable addition. Longtime coach Gus Malzahn is officially joining the group.

The CFP Management Committee announced Malzahn, along with Louisiana athletic director Bryan Maggard and former head coach Jeff Tedford, will begin three-year terms starting this spring. Malzahn and company will replace three outgoing members whose terms have expired, joining a committee tasked with shaping the future of the sport’s postseason.

The group is responsible for ranking the top 25 teams each week and ultimately selecting the 12-team playoff field, a process that carries even more weight in the expanded CFP era.

Executive director Rich Clark emphasized the importance of bringing in fresh perspectives as the playoff enters its 13th season: “Each brings a deep understanding of the game, a genuine passion for college football and a commitment to integrity and excellence,” Clark said in the release.

For Malzahn, the appointment adds another chapter to a decorated football career that spans more than three decades. Known for his innovative offensive philosophy, he spent 13 seasons as a head coach at Arkansas State, Auburn and UCF, compiling a 105-62 record.

His tenure at Auburn remains the highlight, particularly his first season in 2013 when he engineered one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college football history. Taking over a team that won just three games the year prior, Malzahn led the Tigers to a 12-2 record, an SEC championship and a berth in the BCS National Championship Game.

Malzahn’s resume also includes a national championship as an offensive coordinator, helping guide Cam Newton and Auburn to the 2010 title. That same season earned him the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach, further cementing his reputation as one of the sport’s top offensive minds.

Before his rise in the college ranks, Malzahn built a powerhouse at the high school level in Arkansas. He posted a 144-36-1 record with three state championships and remains the only coach to record 100 wins at both the high school and FBS levels.

His experience across multiple levels of football is exactly what the CFP committee values. The group is designed to balance athletic directors, former coaches, players and media members, ensuring a well-rounded evaluation process when it comes to selecting playoff teams.

Malzahn now joins that process at a pivotal time, as the expanded playoff format continues to reshape the sport. With his offensive background and head coaching experience, he brings a unique perspective to one of the most influential rooms in college football.