Hansel Enmanuel, one-armed basketball player, enters NCAA transfer portal

Austin Peay guard Hansel Enmanuel, a one-armed basketball player, has entered the transfer portal, sources told On3.

In 11 games this season, the 6-foot-6 senior out of the Dominican Republic averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, averaging 6.5 minutes per outing.

Enmanuel began his career at Northwestern State, playing just a season there before following his head coach Corey Gipson to Austin Peay.

Enmanuel went viral on social media while in high school, growing over 4.2 million followers on his Instagram and TikTok accounts. He previously signed deals with brands like T-Mobile, Gatorade, adidas, and others.

A former three-star recruit, Hansel Enmanuel had one arm amputated as a child after an accident. He played high school basketball at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida, where he averaged 25.9 points, 11 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game as a senior.













