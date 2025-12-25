Following Wednesday’s Hawaii Bowl, a fight broke out postgame between Cal and Hawaii. However, there was apparently another one.

New video appears to show Cal offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, a former Texas A&M lineman, punching Hawaii safety Justin Sinclair, who did not have a helmet on at the time. It was part of a wild postgame scene after the Rainbow Warriors came back to stun the Golden Bears in the Hawaii Bowl.

The fights broke out after the final play of Wednesday’s game. Cal attempted a lateral to extend the play, but the officials said there would have been a flag for an illegal forward pass. The referees did not hand out postgame penalties to either team for the fights.

After the conclusion of the first Cal & Hawaii brawl on TV, a second fight sparked when Cal OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko sucker punched helmetless Hawaii DB Justin Sinclair. Moko had previously been dismissed from Texas A&M for violating a restraining order. Bad look for the Bears. pic.twitter.com/T1SIZ23QgE — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) December 25, 2025

Cal sprinted out to a 21-0 lead against Hawaii in the bowl game, which marked a homecoming for Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. He is from Ewa Beach, and the game took place just across Oahu in Honolulu, meaning he had plenty of family in attendance.

But Hawaii didn’t back down. The Rainbow Warriors scored 10 points late in the second quarter to cut into the lead, and Kansei Matsuzawa added a field goal in the third quarter to get with a score, 21-13. Then, Micah Alejado found Pofele Ashlock for a three-yard touchdown, and Cam Barfield punched in the two-point conversion to bring things to a 21-21 tie. That’s when things got wild.

Cal jumped back out in front with 8:56 to play on a 22-yard field goal from Chase Meyer, but Hawaii receiver Brandon White made a wild catch on a pass from Alejado to re-take a 28-24 lead. Sagapolutele scored a one-yard touchdown out of the two-minute timeout to put Cal on top once again, 31-28.

That gave Hawaii one last shot. However, Alejado left with an injury in the final minute, meaning Luke Weaver had to come on in relief. He made the most of it, finding Nick Cenacle for the 22-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left, which proved to be the game-winner as Hawaii won 35-31.

Sagapolutele had a huge day for Cal, going 28 of 39 for 343 yards and a touchdown while adding the rushing score. For Hawaii, Alejado was impressive, completing 32 of 46 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Weaver went 2 of 3 for 28 yards and the game-winning touchdown after entering the game late.

The victory sealed Hawaii’s ninth win of the season, marking the first time since 2019 the Rainbow Warriors hit that mark. It also continues the program’s upward trajectory under head coach Timmy Chang following a 3-win season when he took over in 2022.