HawgBeat Half Hour podcast – Arkansas OF Dakota Kennedy

HawgBeat Publisher Kyle Sutherland is joined by Arkansas outfielder Dakota Kennedy, who recently received a Golden Ticket to be selected in May’s AUSL Draft.

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Head over to BetSaracen.com or download the app to see all they have to offer and try your hand at the Arkansas Specials.

Also, be sure to visit Rhoback.com to check out all of the latest Razorback game day gear. Use code HAW20 at checkout for 20% off of your entire order.

Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbackssports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.