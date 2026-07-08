Heisman Trophy: USA Today lists sleepers going into 2026 college football season

USA Today listed their Heisman Trophy sleepers going into the 2026 college football season. Based on the odds at BetMGM, we can see why!

Still, there might be some value in taking a flier on these players going into the season. After all, the odds will only shorten if they perform, so you might as well get your money’s worth.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

So let’s dive into the Heisman sleepers from USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer. We start with a familiar quarterback.

Stockon is certainly capable of playing at a Heisman level, but the Bulldogs’ quarterback is a sleeper for a reason. Unlike some others on this list, he doesn’t necessarily have elite weapons at his disposal.

Still, Stockton is mobile, a gamer and on a loaded team anyway, where he actually might stand out leading Georgia to the CFP. At 16-to-1 odds, that’s not bad!

Reed was very impressive in 2025 and while he’s not on the favorites list for the Heisman, he could surprise son with another solid season. Texas A&M made the CFP with him pulling the trigger under center just a year ago.

What should help Reed is Mario Craver at wide receiver, one of the best in the country. Not only that, Reed is a dual threat. He comes in at 25-to-1 odds from BetMGM.

Toney was absolutely electric as a freshman and helped Miami reach the national championship game. What does he have for a follow-up?

Well, it could be a Heisman worthy season. The problem is, there’s another guy named Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State, plus a bunch of quarterbacks in the running. Toney’s odds currently sit at 35-to-1.

You might be thinking, “really?” Russell has to officially win the QB1 job at Alabama before he’s even considered a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Funny enough though, Russell has the same odds as Toney, so perhaps the betting public knows he’ll win the job and has a good chance to be really good this season. So far, he’s outpaced Austin Mack on the field, but no decision has been made by Kalen DeBoer just yet.

Williams made headlines when he was about to transfer but ultimately decided to stay out west. He’s an impressive athlete, that’s for sure. Is he a Heisman level quarterback?

That skillset, and peaking at the right time, would suggest he has the type of stuff to give him consideration. After throwing for over 3,000 yards last year, and being a running threat, he’s capable of getting his team in CFP position. The odds are 50-to-1, so we’re in longshot territory.

Jackson is probably a distant third in terms of Heisman candidates on his own team! Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin are in contention amongst the upper tier.

Still, Jackson is an electric runner and a key cog to that Ohio State offense. However, his 100-to-1 odds are based on Derrick Henry being the last winner (2015) and Jackson needed a true stand out season in all facets to be in contention.

Coleman-Williams and Smith were the best wide receivers on the planet two years ago. But the Crimson Tide pass catcher went through a sophomore slump. However, he looks rejuvenated going into 2026.

It’s a matter of who’s going to throw him the football and if he can have a career year in Year 3. The 200-to-1 odds make him the longest of shots on this list of sleepers. Plus, Toney was already mentioned and he’s not even a favorite.

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.